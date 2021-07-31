Area briefs

Evening on the Canal planned

PIQUA — Join the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency for an evening that takes you back to the time the world moved at four miles an hour at the end of a towrope.

An Evening on the Canal, which will be held on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m., begins in the museum with a tasty picnic style meal. After dinner guests will board the General Harrison of Piqua for a twilight journey on the canal that is always full of surprises for each passenger. This year, the agency is pleased to have canal era musician Russ Franzen join them as he presents a program featuring his compositions entitled “Songs of the Miami and Erie Canal.”

This is a reservation only event, so call early to book your passage for this popular once-a-year opportunity. For guest safety this year, they are booking 24 passengers each evening. The cost is $35.00/adults, $30.00/children 6-12, $30 & $25.00 for Johnston Farm Friends Council and Ohio History Connection members.

Residential clean-out information

TROY — As the federal moratorium on evictions ends on July 31, and as peak moving season concludes, the city of Troy expects to see a higher rate of residential “clean-outs.” Property clean-outs include the removal of trash and large items from residences.

The property owner is responsible for resolving trash from the property and for keeping yards and sidewalks clear of trash. If you expect to perform clean-out work, please call the city of Troy at 937-339-9481. City zoning inspectors will work with property owners to avoid maintenance citations.

For any questions, please call the city of Troy Engineering office at 937-339-9481. For information about bulk trash disposal, call the Miami County Transfer Station at 937-440-5653.

Road closure planned

MIAMI COUNTY — Palmer Road will be closed between Bellefontaine Road and Singer Road on Aug. 2 through Aug. 6 for a culvert replacement.

Story Hour set

WEST MILTON – Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., join Miss Wendy at the Milton-Union Public Union inside for a story, singing, dancing, and fun movements. No Story Hours on Aug. 4. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information. The Milton-Union Public Library is located at 560 S. Main St., West Milton.

Evening book discussion planned

WEST MILTON – On Thursday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Adult readers are invited to join Staci at the Milton-Union Public Library for a book discussion over “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Book Club to be held

WEST MILTON – On Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m, at the Milton-Union Public Library, join Staci for Just a Little Inspiration Book Club over “Submerged” by Dani Pettrey. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Agricultural Leadership Fund Grant available

MIAMI COUNTY — Once again this year, Miami County Agricultural Leadership Fund is awarding grants to deserving organizations, clubs, and individuals.

The Miami County Agricultural Leadership Fund is dedicated to connecting people to agriculture through creating leadership opportunities, educational programs, community projects, and special events in Miami County. The grant will be rewarded to those who will be using the reward to help Miami County citizens directly, while emphasizing agriculture as well.

You can apply at miamicountyfoundation.org/grants. Applications are due no later than Aug. 31.

The Miami County Agricultural Leadership Fund managed non-profit endowment of the Miami County Foundation. For continuing agricultural programming in Miami County. Its mission is to leverage a partnership between the agricultural, educational, leadership, and social organizations of the community. Enable community members to leave a lasting legacy, with assurance that it will benefit the agriculture community in Miami County. Check them out on Facebook at Miami County Ag Fund.

Meeting set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will have their monthly Board of Trustees Meeting on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m. The TMCS board meets the third Thursday of each month. The meeting location will be announced at a later date. Visit tmcomservices.org for updates. The public is welcome to attend.