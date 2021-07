Inspired by the recent Courthouse updates, a generous donor provided funds for Troy First UMC to light their exterior, including the church’s dome, kicking off several beautification projects. “We are proud to be a part of such a wonderful and attractive downtown,” their Senior Pastor said. “The light of Christ and our community is strong.” Feel free to drive by and check it out any time after dark or before dawn. Troy First UMC is located at 16 W. Franklin St., Troy.