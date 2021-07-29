Fountain coins to grant Christmas wishes

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners on Thursday authorized bi-annual financial contributions to the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services (JFS) to go toward the “Christmas for Kids Fund” thanks to coin donations to the Courthouse Plaza fountain.

Due to the increased visits of both children and adults to the Courthouse Plaza, there has been an increase in the amount of coins thrown into the new fountain, prompting the idea to collect the monies to go toward a good cause.

The “Christmas for Kids Fund” is managed through the county’s Children Services Division of JFS and serves children and families in Miami County who are in receipt of public assistance. The program is open to families with children age 12 or younger.

“I just want to thank our commissioners for doing this, as well as our community,” said JFS Director Bonnie VanGorden. “Without the community, we would not be able to do this.”

The following was also approved during Thursday’s regular meeting of commissioners:

• Acceptance of the donated 0.741-acre remnant parcel, donated by Carol Stack, successor trustee of the Gerda W. Hoover Trust. The remnant parcel located on Sugar Grove Road consists of the area between the banks of the Stillwater River and is not useful to Stack, therefore she wishes to donate said parcel to the county.

• Authorization of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services subgrant agreement on behalf of Miami County Family and Children First Council, with the Ohio Department of JFS, and the Board of Miami County Commissioners as administrative agent. The purpose of this subgrant agreement is to administer the Ohio Family and Children First Cabinet Council and Miami County Family and Children First Council (FCFC) activities at the local level. Said subgrant agreement is made pursuant to the funding provided in the Ohio budget, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Title IV-B funding awarded by the United States Department of Health and Human Services. The agreement will fund county FCFC functions, and will be in effect from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023.

• Authorization for disposal of unneeded, obsolete, or unfit county property due to the closure of the West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Center.

• To set the date of Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 1:35 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room, Safety Building, 201 W. Main St., Troy, to receive sealed proposals for the Miami County Juvenile Court GAL/CASA Services Program. RFP documents will be available for downloading as of Aug. 16, 2021, from the Miami County website.