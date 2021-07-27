County Commission hires new administrator

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners voted to approve the appointment of Charlotte Colley as the new permanent administrator during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Colley, of Chandlersville, was selected from a total of 24 applicants for the position.

“We are excited to welcome Charlotte Colley as our new administrator. Mrs. Colley really stood out in the field of candidates and demonstrated a good fit with the personality of Miami County,” said Commission President Greg Simmons.

With over 15 years of experience working in local government in the state of Ohio, Colley most recently worked as the village administrator for New Concord. Her prior experience also includes stints with the cities of New Albany and Dublin in central Ohio.

“Mrs. Colley has the experience and education to manage a complex organization. We believe Charlotte to be the right person at the right time for Miami County, and we look forward to having her work for our county,” said Commissioner Wade Westfall.

Colley earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Muskingum University and a master’s degree in public administration from Miami University. She is active in numerous associations and organizations, including service to the Ohio City/County Management Association as a board member and past president. In 2019, Colley was the recipient of the “Remarkable Woman of the Future” award, conferred by the John & Annie Glenn Museum Association.

“The commissioners are very excited to add Mrs. Colley to the county’s management team,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer. “During our evaluations of Mrs. Colley, her leadership skills and her approachability to others stood out. She’s a people person.”

Colley, who is expected to relocate permanently to Miami County with her family, replaces Interim Administrator David Collinsworth, who had filled the post temporarily since June. Colley’s start date is Aug. 3, at a pay rate of $60.58.

The following items were also approved during Tuesday’s meeting:

• Appointments/re-appointments to the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) for Miami County Designated Planning District for two-year terms beginning Aug. 11, 2021, through Aug. 10, 2023.

• A change order to the agreement with Brian Brothers Painting & Restoration LLC for the Miami County Courthouse stone and masonry project for an increase of $15,354 due to the discovery of additional stones in need of repair. The total contract sum remains unchanged, at $392,500, with a deduction in the contingency allowance in the amount of $15,354, with $24,646 in contingency funds remaining.

• Enact the name change of Eidemiller Drive to Crimson Way. This request was passed by resolution on July 22, 2021, following a public hearing.

• Authorization for the Ohio Department of Medicaid Agreement with the Miami County Family and Children First Council (MCFCFC) and the Ohio Department of Medicaid for the provision of technical assistance and financial assistance to children, youth and families with complex and multi-system needs.

• Authorization for an Agreement of Fiscal Services between the MCFCFC and the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services, and authorization for an Agreement of Program Coordination Services between the MCFCFC and Tri-County.

• Authorization for a contract with Tradeshow Services Inc., of Clayton, as requested by the Miami County Department of Job & Family Services, for the rental of up to 74 booths for the Job Fair on Aug. 26, 2021, at Hobart Arena, to promote business outreach in the county and attract employees. The total cost is not to exceed $5,280.

• Authorization for a contract with Digital Avenue, of Ottawa, as requested by JFS, for three billboards, 100 poster flyers, 185 radio commercials, online digital advertising, and 80,000 direct mailers to residents in Sidney, Piqua, Troy, Greenville, Tipp City, Beavercreek, Miamisburg and Kettering in order to promote business outreach in Miami County and to attract employees. Total cost is not to exceed $8,000.

• Authorization for preparation and submittal of an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and to execute contracts as required for the Camp Troy Pump Station Upgrades Project.

• A 30-day extension to the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Policy in the Commissioners Personnel Policy Manual through Aug. 31, 2021.