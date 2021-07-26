MVCTC FFA participates in river clean-up

For the Miami Valley Today

ENGLEWOOD — It may be summer, and school is not in session. Still, these dedicated Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) students, staff, and alumni volunteer their time to clean up the Stillwater River. MVCTC Alumni Mike Mullen and Nick Wheeler are working for the Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District. They recently met with MVCTC FFA students and advisors Dr. Christa Nealeigh and Joe Berringer to share their knowledge on river clean-up, conservation, and canoeing.

Nealeigh stated, “Thank you to our great guides from the Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District, who are also MVCTC alumni! They provided our students with expert advice on canoeing techniques and provided the supplies and coordination needed to teach our students about community service projects combined with outdoor recreation. Also, a big shout out to Pizza Factory for fueling our kids with pizza!”

FFA continues to help the next generation rise up to meet those challenges by helping its members to develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways.

For over 50-years, MVCTC has provided career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties in Southwest Ohio. MVCTC is dedicated to providing training for in-demand jobs and college-readiness skills for high school and adult students across Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren Counties.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.