Polen fires no-hitter in Troy Legends win over Kentucky Colts

PLEASANT HILL — The Troy Legends baseball team bounced back from Friday’s loss to the Miami Valley Prospects in the Wright State University Wooden Bat tournament with two wins Saturday.

Troy was scheduled to continue play Sunday at Wright State University.

In the second game Saturday, Levi Polen fired a no-hitter and Zach Prouty had four RBIs in an 8-0 win over the Kentucky Colts in five innings. Troy had opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over the Colts.

Polen walked three batters and struck out two, while facing just 17 batters.

Legends catcher Josh Kramer threw a runner out stealing.

Prouty was 2-for-3 in the game and provided Troy with the only run they would need in the second inning.

Gavin Martin drew a one-out walk and scored from first base on a double by Prouty.

Troy broke things open with five runs in the third inning.

With one out, Jonny Baileys singled and moved to second on Darius Boeke’s bunt single.

Conner Carver singled and Tucker Miller was hit by a pitch to force in a run.

One run scored when Garrett LeMaster reached on an error, Prouty drilled a two-run single and LeMaster would cross the plate when the ball ended up inside the catcher’s chest protector. That is a dead ball and LeMaster was sent home from third.

Troy, who had eight hits in the game, finished it off with two runs in the fifth for the run-rule win.

Carver started things with a double, before Miller nearly beat out a sacrifice bunt.

LeMaster singled in Carver and Martin followed with a single.

With LeMaster on third base, Prouty hit a grounder to first base.

With Troy leading 7-0 and only one out, the first baseman was forced to throw home to try and prevent the eighth run, but LeMaster easily beat the throw for a walk-off 8-0 win.