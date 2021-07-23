MCD General Manager Janet Bly to retire

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI VALLEY — Janet Bly is retiring from her position as general manager of the Miami Conservancy District (MCD). She has led the organization since 2002 and has been with MCD for a total of 27 years, joining the organization in 1994.

Bly has agreed to remain in her position until the MCD Board of Directors hires her successor. MCD has contracted with Waverly Partners LLC executive search consultants to create a job profile, recruit, and select candidates for the board’s consideration.

Bly is only the 10th leader of MCD since its formation in 1915. She serves on several boards and commissions, including the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Executive Committee and the Department of Homeland Security Dam Sector Security Council. Bly is the past president of the National Association of Flood and Stormwater Management Agencies.

“It’s been an honor to serve as the general manager of MCD,” Bly said. “I have been fortunate to work with quality people, from the board of directors to the conservancy court and board of appraisers. There is never a good time to choose to leave but it feels like the right time. We have an exceptional staff at MCD who work hard every day. I feel confident in the organization’s future.”