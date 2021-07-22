Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

July 19

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to a private property accident at Kroger at 12:30 p.m. A report was taken.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to Van Cleve Elementary, 617 E. Main St., in reference to a criminal damaging. Stairs and garbage cans were painted in the rear of the building. No suspects or witnesses. Case suspended at this time.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of West Main Street and Troy Town Drive at 4:54 p.m.

BURGLARY: Officers were dispatched to Sheridan Court due to a burglary call. Officers are still investigating. The burglary occurred sometime between 5:15 a.m. and 4:35 p.m.

July 20

ACCIDENT: A private property accident was reported at Chick-Fil-A, 1910 W. Main St., at 12:07 p.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of West Main Street and South Weston Road at 1:38 p.m. The at-fault driver was issued a citation for a right-of-way violation when turning left. Both vehicles were operable and cleared the scene. A report was taken.

ACCIDENT: A hit skip crash was reported in the area of West Main Street and North Dorset Road at 1:41 p.m. The suspect was located and will be issued a citation. A report was taken.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported on the 900 block of Stonyridge Avenue at 4:59 p.m. One driver was cited for improper backing. A report was taken.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at Tim Hortons, 1998 W. Main St., at 5:09 p.m. A report was taken.

DISTURBANCE: An officer responded to the 300 block of West Canal Street on the report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. A male and female were warned for telecommunications harassment.

July 21

WARRANT: Troy units found a male with several active Miami County warrants on the 1200 block of South Road at 12:37 a.m. The male was arrested and incarcerated.

ASSAULT: An officer was dispatched to Motel 6, 1260 S. Dorset Rd., on the report of a disturbance at 12:54 a.m. After an investigation, one female was arrested for assault and incarcerated.