Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 16

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was was dispatched on a criminal damaging complaint on the 5000 block of Buckneck Road in Newberry Township at 10:30 a.m. The reporting party advised an unknown subject had put fireworks in his mailbox. He asked that the incident be documented in case of future occurrence.

AGENCY ASSIST: A deputy was dispatched to the rest area on Interstate-75 near mile marker 81 for a hit/skip crash at 2:23 p.m. An OH-1 crash report was taken. This crash is still under investigation.

HARASSMENT: A deputy took a telecommunications harassment complaint over the phone at 3:44 p.m. The complainant wanted the harassment documented. This case is closed.

ACCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to Lincolnshire Drive near Windy Hill Court for a non-injury crash at 7:03 p.m. The crash is under further investigation.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the 9000 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Township in reference to a criminal damaging complaint at 11:07 p.m. After further investigation, Jordan Spitler was charged with criminal mischief for doing “burnouts” in the reporting party’s yard, causing damage to the property. Due to the male leaving the scene and living out of the county, he agreed to come in Sunday night to be served his citation. He was further advised that if he did not come in to receive his summons before Monday morning, the charges would be filed and a warrant would be requested for his arrest.

July 17

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched on a fraud complaint on Walnut Street in Bradford at 10:34 a.m. The reporting party stated an unknown subject had hacked her Walmart account and charged $23 worth of items to her credit card. She requested the incident be documented.

INFORMATION: While on bike patrol on the bike path, a deputy was flagged down around the 6 mile marker in reference to an injured dog at 12:27 p.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 6600 block of Singer Road in Bethel Township at 12:37 p.m. in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. There was a small round hole in an exterior window, and the reporting party wanted the incident documented. This case is closed.

AGENCY ASSIST: Deputies responded to assist the Pleasant Hill Fire Department with a water rescue on the Stillwater River just north of HorseshoeBend Road at 3:41 p.m. The Troy Fire Department responded with their water rescue boats, traveled upstream, and moved all subjects safely to the shore.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to the 10000 block of Covington Gettysburg Road in reference to a disturbance at 10:22 p.m. A report was taken. This case is closed.

July 18

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to Cafe 721 in Bradford in reference to a possible assault at 12:15 a.m. One adult male was charged with assault.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Deputies responded to Shenandoah Drive on reports of multiple vehicles being egged the previous night. There are currently no suspects. Multiple vehicles were damaged throughout the neighborhood. Case is pending.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a vehicle damaged on the 5000 block of Frederick Garland Road in Union Township.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the 6700 block of U.S. Route 40 in Brandt in reference to a female who was trespassed from the property and back on the property, attempting to get into the residence at 3:22 p.m. The female was located and criminally charged with criminal trespassing and then was transported to Huber Heights at her request after the jail denied confinement.

WELFARE CHECK: A deputy responded to the area of Loy Road and Casstown Sidney Road in reference to a welfare check of a nine year old girl who was lost at 8:13 p.m. The deputy arrived and transported the child back to her home. This case is closed.