Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

July 16

TRESPASSING: There was a report of trespassing at Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness, 1341 Wayne St., at 7:36 a.m. A report was taken.

RECEIVING: At approximately 8:02 a.m., officers recovered a stolen vehicle at the Budget Inn, 1330 Archer Dr. Subjects in possession of the vehicle were identified, and the vehicle was towed.

THEFT: At approximately 9:21 a.m., a breaking and entering complaint was made on the 500 block of West Franklin Street. The complainant advised a gaming device was stolen from an unattached shed. A search warrant was executed on the 500 block of McKaig Avenue in connection with this investigation, but the device was not located.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 12:05 p.m. in the area of South Dorset Road and McKaig Avenue.

HARASSMENT: There was a telecommunications harassment complaint on Troy Street at 2:48 p.m. Both individuals were told not to contact each other.

THEFT: A theft was reported at 3:18 p.m. at Meijer, 1900 W. Main St. One subject was cited.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 7:12 p.m. on the 100 block of East Main Street.

SEX OFFENSE: A female reported being sexually assaulted at the Holiday Inn Express on Troy Town Drive. The investigation is pending.

July 17

DISORDERLY: At approximately 11:48 a.m., officers responded to Applebee’s, 1759 W. Main St., in reference to a disorderly employee. The employee was terminated and trespassed from the property.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of a dog bite at 6:51 p.m. in the area of Whitechurch Way and Haverhill Drive. One suspect was cited for a dog at large.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported at 11:31 p.m. in the intersection of Adams Street and Staunton Road. The suspect is unknown at this time.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident at 11:33 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and Adams Street. A driver was cited for failure to yield.

July 18

THEFT: There was a report of a theft at Speedway, 818 N. Market St., happening between 12:04-12:30 a.m. The investigation is pending.

ASSIST: Police responded to the 200 block of South Crawford on a trespassing complaint at 1:36 a.m. The investigation revealed the male had permission to be at the residence. Drug paraphernalia was seized to be destroyed. A report was taken.

ASSIST: An officer was dispatched with the Troy Fire Squad in reference to a subject involved in a serious fall from a ladder at 9:58 a.m. on the 600 block of East Franklin Street. The subject was transported to Kettering Health’s Troy Hospital.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer responded to the 1100 block of Parkview Drive in reference to a vehicle that was egged overnight. A report was taken for information purposes.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft on the 200 block of East Franklin Street occurring sometime between 1:10-1:40 p.m. A report was taken.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to the area of South Dorset Road and McKaig Avenue at 3:04 p.m. on the report of a property damage accident. The at-fault drive was cited for failure to yield.

ASSIST: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue due to an assist squad call at 3:51 p.m. One male was transported to UVMC. Once discharged, he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail on an outstanding warrant.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An officer was dispatched to the 2400 block of Thornhill Drive on an animal complaint at 8:06 p.m. A subject was cited for dogs at large, rabies vaccine, and failure to register.

July 19

TRESPASSING: Officers were dispatched to Cookson Elementary, 921 Mystic Ln., due to a suspicious complaint at 1:41 a.m. Three males were charged with trespassing.