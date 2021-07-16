Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 13

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 10000 North State Route 66 in Washington Township for a theft complaint at 1 p.m. There are no charges at this time, however, this case is pending further investigation.

ASSIST MOTORIST: A deputy assisted a driver from South Carolina with contacting a tow company when her vehicle broke down near the Interstate-75 overpass in Monroe Township at 4:03 p.m.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 600 block of East Main Street in Bradford in reference to a theft complaint at 11:51 p.m. Documentation of the incident was requested.

July 14

DISORDERLY: Deputies responded to the 200 block of West High Street in Pleasant Hill in reference to a disturbance at 3:36 a.m. Two friends were found to have had an argument. They agreed to separate for the evening.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 5:43 a.m. on the 2200 block of Fenner Road in Concord Township.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A deputy spoke with the reporting party over the phone in reference to a neighbor’s dog possibly getting loose on the 7600 block of South Rangeline Road in Englewood at 8:13 a.m. The deputy was able to make contact with the owner of the dog, who advised there is possibly an issue with his electric fence. He advised he would address the issue as soon as possible.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A dog owner was warned for animals at large on the 200 block of West Franklin Street in Pleasant Hill at 8:23 a.m.

ASSAULT: A deputy was notified of a physical fight outside the Miami County Courthouse at 1:26 p.m. The deputy walked outside and observed two males on the ground. The deputy immediately gave them verbal commands to stop fighting, and they complied. The two were then separated. After speaking with both individuals, they advised neither wanted to pursue any charges, and they were released from the scene without further incident.

July 15

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy was dispatched to a neighbor complaint on the 6600 block of State Route 202 in Tipp City at 8:46 a.m. A dog owner was advised to keep his dogs on his property and warned that he could be charged if he fails to do so.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 4300 block of Kessler Frederick Road in Union Township on the report of a stolen item at 8:44 a.m. After an investigation, the incident was found to be civil in nature, and no charges were filed.

THEFT: At the old courthouse, 215 W. Main St., at approximately 9 a.m., a victim reported that his bicycle was stolen while he was in the building. The bicycle was left unsecured near the trash can at the east entrance of the courthouse. A witness described the suspect who took the bike as a white female with short dark brown hair wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, and black and white striped knee-high socks. The witness also indicated that the suspect got out of a black vehicle that was parked across Main Street in front of the courthouse.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 1:19 p.m. on the 7600 block of West State Route 185 in Newberry Township.

WELFARE CHECK: A deputy responded to the 11000 block of Versailles Road in Newberry Township in reference to a welfare check at 2:01 p.m. Suspected paraphernalia was seized. This case is pending.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 2500 block of Valleyview Drive in Staunton Township for a theft of medication complaint at 5:37 p.m. After further investigation, it is unknown if the medication was stolen or lost. This case is pending.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A deputy was dispatched to the 6100 block of Peters Road in Monroe Township to make contact with a subject in reference to his son stealing his vehicle at 9:22 p.m. After further investigation, the juvenile was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.