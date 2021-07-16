Covington man faces child porn charges

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

MIAMI COUNTY — A local man is facing charges related to child pornography following an investigation conducted by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Henry D. Hitchcock, 61, of Covington, was charged with five counts of fourth-degree felony pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and five counts of fifth-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a package containing a letter and USB drives of alleged child pornography from someone claiming they belonged to Hitchcock. The person behind the package claimed to have received the USB drives from someone who had broken into Hitchcock’s apartment.

The sheriff’s office received this package on June 28 and applied for a search warrant on July 1 related to the contents of the package.

On July 15, the sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant at Hitchcock’s apartment on South High Street in Covington. According to court records, “Hitchcock stated during the interview that he has a problem and admitted to viewing and saving child (pornography).” Court records went on to state that Hitchcock admitted “that his desktop computer had more photos on it but didn’t have anything else.” The sheriff’s office collected “other items of interest” in regard to child pornography during the search warrant.

Hitchcock entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment on Friday in Miami County Municipal Court and posted a $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 22.