Area briefs

Quadrant closure planned

TROY — This week’s free Fridays on Prouty concert will take place on Friday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. On that day, the northwest quadrant of the Public Square will be closed from 6 p.m. through the event’s conclusion.

The July 16 concert will feature Shannon Clark & the Sugar, a husband, wife and daughter family band from Darke County who describe themselves as “Midwest Americana Soul.” It’s part of the Fridays on Prouty concert series, a between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street, with the support of the city of Troy and the Troy Foundation. The event is open to the public, and its presenters encourage residents and visitors to “bring a lawn chair and a friend” to enjoy some music outdoors.

For more information on Fridays on Prouty, visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.

Community picnic planned

TROY — On Thursday, July 29, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a Community Picnic will be hosted by Partners in Hope at the Troy City Park at the Brick Shelter House. This is the sixth year for this event, which has been a huge hit with local families. The event is open to everyone and is free of charge.

“We are excited to welcome old and new friends to celebrate with us, so please spread the word. We hope to have a crowd of 200 or more,” said Carol Jackson, executive director. She added, “Partners in Hope has been in Troy for 31 years thanks to the many people who have served and who have been served by the programs we offer. We had to cancel our 30th anniversary celebrations last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. We are hoping that many of our past volunteers, clients, staff, board members, and donors will stop by to join us in what should be our largest picnic ever. We are proud of our legacy of hope and feel this is a great way to give back and celebrate those who mean so much to us.”

The Community Picnic will kick off with a welcome and blessing at 5:30 p.m., followed by food at 6 p.m. There will be games and activities for all ages.

Please call Partners in Hope at 335-0448 to RSVP for the dinner.

Youth basketball registration to open

TIPP CITY — Registration for Tipp-Monroe Community Services’ Recreational Basketball for grades 3-12 begins Aug. 1 and runs through Nov. 17. The cost is $80 for the first child and $70 for each additional child. Residents and non-residents are welcome to participate. The fee for non-residents is $100 for each child.

Late registration begins Nov. 18 and ends Nov. 24 and includes a $10 late fee. The season runs from Jan. 10 through March 13. To register, visit the TMCS website: tmcomservices.org. If you have any questions or need assistance, please call 937-667-8631.

According to the director at TMCS, Kathy Taylor, “The program brings in over 200 players each year.” She added that the program is open to Tipp City and all surrounding communities. All boy’s games are held in Tipp City. The girl’s teams may travel to other near-by locations.

Flag football registration to open

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services’ NFL FLAG online registration begins Aug. 1 and runs through Sept. 10. Visit tmcomservices.org. for more information, to register, and to pay.

There will be two co-ed age groups: Grades K-2 and 3-5. Games are held at Kyle Park in Tipp City. The cost is $80 for residents and $95 for non-residents. The registration fee includes an NFL jersey, flag belt and flags.

Late registration will be accepted on a limited basis through Sept. 19 and will include a $10 late fee. Games and practices will be held on Sundays beginning on October 10 and run until November 14.

NFL FLAG is a fun, non-contact program available to boys and girls. It is the largest, most recognized flag football organization in the U.S. Players wear official NFL gear and all games have certified referees.

Kathy Taylor, TMCS director, expressed the need for volunteer coaches. She explained, “Each season the program includes approximately 10-15 teams and coaches are in high demand.” Contact TMCS at 937-667-8631 if you would like more information about volunteering to become an NFL FLAG coach.