Troy Legends go 2-1 at Tiffin tournament

TIFFIN — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends went 2-1 to win the first Tiffin July Classic.

“We only allowed two runs, we got great pitching from Grant Saunders, Darius Boeke, Keith Orndorff, Jonny Baileys and Levin Polen,” Troy Legends coach Frosty Brown said.

Troy opened with a 12-0 win over Tiffin.

Baileys was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, Boeke was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Nathan Woolley had two RBIs.

Gavin Martin was 3-for-4, Garrett LeMaster was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Warren Hartzell had a double and two RBIs.

Boeke pitched a two-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

Troy followed that with a 5-1 win over Pemberville.

Saunders pitched the first five innings, allowing three hits, striking out nine and walking four. Baileys pitched the sixth inning, not allowing a hit.

“Grant (Saunders) struggled with his control in the first inning, giving up a single and three walks,” Brown said. “Grant is usually a strike-throwing machine and with the bases loaded an no out, he settled down and struck out the side.”

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Boeke walked and and came around to scored on LeMaster’s single to tie it.

Troy took the lead with two runs in the fifth.

McEldowney singled and Baileys walked.

After a sacrifice bunt by Boeke, LeMaster had another RBI single and Gavin Martin’s fielder’s choice made it 3-1.

Tucker Miller doubled in the sixth and McEldowney and Boeke singled to make the final 5-1.

McEldowney and Boeke were both 2-for-3 and Boeke also had a double, while Baileys scored two runs.

In the final game, Troy faced University of Akron sophomore Keith Wilkerson, who pitches for Findlay.

Findlay scored the game’s only run in the first inning in a 1-0 victory in a game that lasted just one hour and 2o minutes.

Orndorff relieved Cy Baisden in the second inning and they combined with Polen on a six-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

“Sometimes, a certain pitcher isn’t a good match up against a certain opponent, and with Wilkerson on the mound we knew runs may be hard to come by,” Brown said. “So we changed our look and brought in Keith Orndorfff. Orndorff responded with three great innings, holding Findlay at one run.”

McEldowney, Baileys and Boeke had singles for Troy.