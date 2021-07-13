Rock Piqua Food Truck & Music Festival set for August

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua are thrilled to be able to host Rock Piqua this year. Instead of the customary concerts in June, July, and August, this year’s event will be a one-day, all-day music festival. The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 from noon to 10 p.m. in downtown Piqua, and it will feature two stages of music and a variety of food trucks. This year’s Rock Piqua is a free event, and all members of the community and beyond are invited.

“We wanted to give the public time to get vaccinated and allow the vaccinations to reach full effectiveness, as well as allowing for the governor to loosen the health orders, so we moved the event to a one-day event at the end of August,” said Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper.

The event will feature a variety of genres of music from cover bands on the main stage and many local bands on the second stage, providing a wide variety of music throughout the day. Bands featured on the main stage include Haywired, Bucket List Players, What She Said, Jamie Suttle, and Zack Attack. Bands featured on the second stage include The Nautical Theme, Rusted Reserve, Cole Ritter and the Night Owls, and Matt Waters & The Recipe.

The concert will start at noon with Haywired on the main stage, and end with headliner, Zack Attack, performing around 8 p.m. and continuing until at least 10 p.m.

Ohio’s highest-energy live band, Zack Attack, brings tight vocals, thumping beats, rocking guitars, sick synths, and more antics than the Animaniacs to every show. They’re a throwback party band who will bring back the best hits from the 90s and more from various genres such as R&B, rock, hip-hop, pop, and alternative. Zack Attack is known for their bright, fun, and energetic performances.

“We’re excited to bring Zack Attack’s high energy to Piqua once again,” said Knepper. “We specifically chose them because we knew their excitement would come through to end the night.”

The Rock Piqua Food Truck and Music Festival is made possible through the generosity of their sponsors headlined by Emerson Climate, city of Piqua, Polysource, Premier Health Partners-Upper Valley Medical Center, French Oil Mill Machinery Company, Park National Bank, Edison State Community College and Vectren Energy. Additional sponsorship and media partners include WPTW Classic Hits, Troy Community Radio, Koverman Staley Dickerson, Hartzell Industries, A.M. Leonard, Piqua Paper Box, Heartland Piqua, Morris Heating & Cooling Comfort Systems, Winans Fine Chocolates & Coffee and Buckeye Insurance Group.

For more information about the 2021 Rock Piqua Food Truck and Music Festival or to view the full schedule, visit its website at www.RockPiqua.com. You can find Rock Piqua on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/RockPiqua, and check out this year’s featured bands on Facebook as well.