Sam Bachman picked ninth overall by Angels in MBL draft

Sam Bachman was the ninth player selected in the Major League Baseball draft Sunday night.

Bachman is the son of Suzanne and Kevin Bachman and the grandson of Piqua residents Duane and Mary Jane Bachman.

Bachman just completed his junior season at Miami University.

He made 12 appearances on the mound, starting all 12.

He went 4-4 with a 1.81 ERA.

He recorded 93 strikeouts in 59-plus inning and opponents batted only .147 against him.

Bachman went at least five inning innings in nine of his 12 starts, struck out a season-high 11 in six innings in a win over Western Michigan and was named first team All-Mid American Conference.

During his sophomore season at Miami, he made four starts.

Bachman finished with a 1-2 record and 3.42 ERA.

He led the Red Hawks with 31 strikeouts in 23-plus innings.

Bachman had two games where he struck out 12 batters — pitching eight innings in both games — in a win over Purdue Fort Wayne and also against Milwaukee.

During his freshman season, Bachman made 15 appearances, including 14 starts.

He had a 7-1 record and a 3.93 ERA.

He recorded 75 strikeouts in 75-plus inning and opponents batted only .229 against him.

Bachman earned a victory in his first college start against Saint Louis and struck out a season high 10 against Kent State.

He also had a no-hitter for six inning against Ball State before the game was postponed by rain.

He was named to the Freshman All-American team, MAC Freshman Pitcher of the Year and first team All-MAC.

Bachman attended Hamilton Southeastern High School in Indiana, where he was a two-year letterman.

He struck out 100 of the 307 batters he faced.