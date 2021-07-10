Restaurant inspections

Informaton provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

June 28

• Needler’s Fresh Market, 982 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Maruti Gasoline, 1314 E. Main St., Troy — Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. In the dry stock/storage room with pressurized beverages, the ceiling in the corner was observed with severe water damage where a leak is present. Identify leak and properly repair this issue.

Repeat:

Hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. In the milk and cheese reach-in cooler, no thermometer gauge was present to properly monitor the temperature of these time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) products. Install an ambient gauge within this unit.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the floors beneath and under equipment, along the walls/cove base finish and the walls in the dry stock storage room to be unclean. Enhance cleaning frequency of the facility throughout.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed cracked and chipping paint on bathroom walls. Observed what appear to be mold growth on bathroom walls by the sink. Remove mold/moisture issues and repair structural integrity concerns.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged and missing ceiling tiles throughout the Retail establishment (RFE). Replace damaged and missing ceiling tiles throughout.

• The Olive Oasis, 7 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

June 29

• Boston Stoker, 1293 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Observed trash scattered around the dumpster inside the enclosure.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were observed with coffee grounds residue and build up.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Cream cheese facility adds seasoning to was observed without a date mark. Once the PIC was made aware, the cream cheese was dated.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed missing cove base on the wall facing the back door. Cove base was observed coming off the wall under the 3 compartment sink.

• Randall Residence, 6400 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — Repeat: Facility not maintained clean in the following area(s): 1) The wall behind the dish machine 2) The floors under the dish machine and around the floor sink Enhance cleaning frequency in the dish pit area to prevent build-ups and to prevent conditions for pests to potentially thrive.

• Elliott Mote Memorial VFW #8211, 7874 S. State Route 48, Englewood — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

June 30

• Pouring Happiness, 9017 Troy-Sidney Road, Piqua — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Clopay Building Products Pan 1 Market C; FIP Market C; Hardware Market C; Shipping Market C; 1400 W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Clopay Building Products Coachman Market C — Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed multiple water damaged ceiling tiles over prepackaged food items.

• Clopay Corp. Troy-A Receiving; Operator: AVI Food Systems Inc. (vending) — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Clopay Troy-C; Operator: AVI Food Systems Inc. (vending) — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed coffee build up inside the coffee vending machine.

• Tony’s Bada Bing LLC, 132 E. Main St., Tipp City — Inadequate number of handwashing sinks. The hand sink was removed from the side food preparation room. Reinstall the hand sink in this room to facilitate for adequate handwashing. Installation should be performed by a state licensed plumber registered in Miami County.

Unapproved pesticide being used. Observed Raid spray in outdoor bar area. Remove unnaproved pesticide from the premises.

Equipment and utensils are not being air dried properly. Observed clean food contact surfaces being air-dried on a dirty cloth towel. Air-dry on a clean, dry surface that is able to be effectively cleaned and sanitized.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Ice bin at the outside bar is not made of approved materials certified by an approved testing agency. Cease use of this unapproved equipment directly contacting food (ice).

Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. The underside of the main bar was observed made from wood that had not been properly sealed. The surfaces behind the sinks at the outside bar were also constructed of wood that had not been properly sealed. These areas shall be smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent.

Three-compartment sink not available for manually washing, rinsing, and sanitizing of utensils. The outside 3-comp sink was observed disconnected and being used for storage as opposed to washing, rinsing and sanitizing. This sink was installed for use at the outside bar area, not for storage.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed exposed plumbing not in use that was not capped under the hand sink at the main bar. Cap or remove unused plumbing fixtures. The hand sink at the outside bar was observed with a water leak. Repair.

Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at requried frequency. The soda gun holder at the main bar was observed with a mold-like and residue type build-up .

Cooking and/or baking equipment not cleaned when required. The pizza conveyor oven, which hasn’t been in use, was observed with severe grease depository build-ups from past usage. This unit should be cleaned to remove these observed accumulations.

Observed food storage containers in the side prep room directly on the ground and single-use cups in the corridor between the main bar and kitchen also stored on the ground. Place single-service articles up and off the ground at least 6” to protect against contamination from the premises.

Improper use of food contact surfaces containing wood and/or wicker. Wood cutting blocks are not approved for use as a food contact surface. When operation resumes food preparation, remove wood cutting blocks as a food preparation surface.

Facility not maintained clean. The floors throughout in hard to reach areas were dirty. The bar floor, especially underneath equipment was observed to be sticky and have a build-up of debris and other residues. Standing water issues were causing for pests to breed and congregate. The outside bar floors were observed with severe residue, dirt and mold growth. Enhance the frequency of cleaning throughout the entire food service operation.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Some areas of the main bar were observed without proper cove base finish. Properly cove and seal the floor wall juncture points to facilitate for more adequate cleaning which should be taking place frequently enough to prevent observed accumulations.

Critical:

Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The ice scoop and the surface it was being stored on was observed dirty at the time of inspection. Ice scoop shall be stored on a clean, dry surface in between use to protect against potential contamination.

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. In the Italia Cafe area, sauces requiring refrigeration were observed holding at room temperature. The person on-site knew nothing about these unlabeled, undated sauces.

Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. The ice bin at the outside bar was observed made of unnaproved metal materials that were improperly assembled. This is not an approved food contact surface.

Critical; repeat: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. In the bar area, a large presence of gnats was observed coming from underneath the 3-comp sink drain area where standing water was present. A multitude of other live bugs were also observed throughout the establishment. Observed larvae living inside the soda gun holder at the bar.

• The Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Co., 128 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• MU Bulldog Diner, 30 Lowry Drive, West Milton — Repeat:

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. 1) The racks in the walk-in cooler 2) The stainless surfaces under the grill top on the line 3) The wired racking system above the steam table

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Several areas of missing cove base was observed throughout the kitchen. Reseal and cove base finish areas along the floor wall juncture points where the proper cove base finish is missing.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Several flooring repair issues were observed throughout the entire kitchen area. The linoluem flooring was observed peeling up, broken or damaged in several areas. The floors should be smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Repair areas of disrepair to facilitate and promote adequate cleaning of the physical facilities throughout.

Light intensity less than fifty foot candles (FC) in required areas. The back prep area across from the ice machine was observed with lighting less than 50 FC. Increase the lighting intensity so at least 50 FC is obtained.

July 1

• Troy Food Mart Inc., 201 Staunton Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• True North Shell, 1298 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. The undercounter cabinetry beneath the soda beverage dispensing unit was observed with severe water damage and the surfaces were beginning to significantly warp and peel upward. Repair this area such that it is smooth and easily cleanable.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. 1) The condensing fans in the beer cooler were observed with dust/dirt build-up 2) The beverage dispensing counter behind and on the sides of equipment were observed with residue type splatter and build-up.

July 6

• Fox’s Pizza Den, 19 N. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat:

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed a mobile white cutting board extremely scored, scratched, and discolored.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Shelving throughout the facility was observed with dust and dirt build up.

Facility not maintained clean. Walls throughout the kitchen were observed stained and dirty.

• Ducky’s, 100 W. Market St., Troy — Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Reach in unit handles were unclean to sight and touch with ice cream residue.

July 7

• Winan’s, 1201 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination. A box of single-use cup lids was observed on the floor in the back of the facility.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were observed unclean. The floors near the hand sink in the back were sticky at the time of inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Employee did not wash hands prior to donning single use gloves to handle chocolate. Employee was instructed to wash hands prior to glove use.

Critical:

Handwashing sink not accessible. Observed boxes and bags of trash in front of the hand sink making it inaccessible.

Presence of live insects. Gnats were observed throughout the back of the facility.

Critical; repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The ice machine and bin was observed with a mold-like build up.

• American Legion #586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City — Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. At the time of inspection, an employee manager certification in food protection was not provided.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Cutting boards were observed with deep scores and scratches and can no longer be effectively cleaned and sanitized.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The back bar area was observed in disrepair. Missing sections of flooring and cove base were observed.

Critical; repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Both ice machines: the front and back bar, were observed with mold like build up inside the ice bin and on the ice machine grid.

Repeat:

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Multiple residential freezers and refrigerators observed being used in the basement.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The two door reach-in freezer door gaskets were observed with mold build up.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors in the front bar area were observed with trash and dirt build up. Floors underneath the fryers in the kitchen were observed with a build up of grease and food debris.

• Dollar Tree, 1885 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.

July 8

• Tipp City Gas & Food Mart, 1015 W. Main St., Tipp City — Handwashing sign(s) not posted. The hand sink in the back and in the facility restroom were observed without proper signage. Place an employee must wash hands sign at these hand sinks.

Poisonous or toxic chemicals did not have manufacturers label. The manufacturer’s label on a container of unknown liquid was observed completely removed. The unknown substance was said to contain pinesol. Retain the manufacturer’s labels so these chemicals can be properly used per manufacturer’s use direction.

A food packaged in the facility not labeled properly. Ice made and packaged in house were observed with incomplete labels. The packaging was observed without the address of the packer/distributor of the ice. Place the business address on the exterior of the ice packaging.

Observed single-use cups in the back storage room that were being stored on the ground. Place the cups on a racking system at least 6” up and off the floor.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. The bathroom handsink was observed needing to be recaulked and sealed to the adjacent wall. Seal this fixture back in place.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. 1) Water was observed pooling beneath the dump sink cabinet next to the soda dispensing machine 2) The cabinety beneath the main island pre-packaged display case was observed with dust, dirt and sawdust build up Clean the areas that are noted above.

Facility not maintained clean. The floors in the back storage area were observed dirty and also had a gas like odor. Clean the back storage room to remove debris and the gas odor.

Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. In the back storage area, unnecessary items such as a chainsaw and several propane tanks were being stored. Remove any and all unnecessary items from the premises.

Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The ice machine was observed with severe mold growth inside the ice bin and on the internal components. The ice machine was voluntarily turned off at the time of inspection. Remove ice, completely clean and sanitize.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. In the back storage area, an unlabeled spray bottle was observed. Upon informing the PIC, the bottle which was said to be pinesol was properly labeled.

• Tipp City Road Dog, 1200 W. Main St., Tipp City — No sanitizer test kit available. The facility was without quaternary ammonium sanitizing test strips. Obtain the proper test strips for testing the concentration of the sanitizing solution used to clean and sanitize food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. A few of the reach-in units were observed with food debris build-up on their interior. The undercounter cubby holders beneath the hot holding cabinet were observed with food debris build-up. The exterior surfaces and handles to the stand up reach-in 2-door cooler were observed with food residue build-up. Ensure non-food contact surfaces are cleaned to sight and touch.

The wall behind the floor mounted mop basin and the wall area above where the mops were being propped to dry were observed with dirt and residue build-up. Ensure these areas of the physical facilities are cleaned frequently enough to prevent such accumulations.

Mops dried improperly. The mop hanger had been removed from the wall. Mops were observed soiling the walls behind the mop basin. Reinstall the mop hanger(s) to properly air-dry soiled mop heads.

• The Vault Tavern, 761 N. County Road 25A, Troy — Repeat:

Waste receptacles for refuse or recyclables stored so they are accessible to insects and/or rodents. Observed trash bags full of recyclables stored underneath outdoor deck.

Facility not maintained clean. Underneath bar equipment, especially unused bins/drains had food and dirt build up.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Severe water damaged was observed throughout the facility’s ceiling. Floors in the women’s rest room were observed broke/missing. Plywood floors in one of the stalls instead of floor tiles was observed. Behind the bar, there are multiple spots with broken/missing flooring tiles.

• Weldy’s Dairy Bar, 218 S. Miami Ave., Bradford — Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Below the hand sink and around the plumbing fixtures in the employee restroom, a wooden board was observed fastened to the wall. Properly seal so this area is made cleanable. Caulk and seal around the plumbing fixtures.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. In the employee restroom, the wall below the hand sink and toilet was observed with cove base that was completely loose and unfastened from the wall. Clean along the wall and then replace the cove base finish in this area.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. The floors to the outside shed were observed deteriorating beneath the ice machine. The floor is no longer cleanable. Repair and replace with a floor that is smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. A series of cracked floor tiles were observed directly across from the 2-door stand up reach-in cooler. Repair this area of disrepair.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. In the prep top cooler, observed sliced cheese and a housemade coleslaw holding at 50 degrees F. Upon informing the PIC, these items were placed in a unit holding proper temperature. The items were later retempted and holding at 41 degrees F.

Corrected during inspection:

Food not protected from contamination. The pizza prep unit was observed with an employee phone, chapstick and other personal items directly on the cutting surface. Upon informing the PIC, the items were removed and the cutting surface was properly cleaned and sanitized.

Observed two boxes of single-use styrofoam containers being stored directly on the floor in the back storage area. Upon informing the PIC, the single use items were placed up and off the floor.

Repeat: Ventilation system not maintained. The hood filters were observed with grease deposits built up. Remove the filters and clean.

• McDonald’s, 1560 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat:

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Throughout the kitchen, the insides of reach-in coolers were observed with food debris and build-up.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors under and behind equipment were observed with food debris and build-up. Walls behind equipment were observed unclean with food splatter and residue.