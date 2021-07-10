Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness & Acupuncture opens Troy office

TROY — Johnna Smith, DVM, CVA, CVCH announces the relocation of her veterinary specialty practice to 1341 Wayne St. in Troy starting July 12.

Established in 2017 in Tipp City, Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness & Acupuncture offers alternative healing services that supplement general health care offered by local veterinary doctors. Smith provides a combination of acupuncture, moxibustion, therapeutic laser treatment, and nonpharmaceutical supplements to increase the quality of life for canine and feline patients. She recently completed the requirements to be a certified food therapist to provide even more comprehensive support of pets.

The new office expands the number of examination rooms and provides enough space for clients who wish to practice social distancing as the pandemic begins to subside.

“Thanks to the support of our clients, as well as the residents and businesses in Tipp City, the growth in the practice has been incredible,” Smith said.

The new location provides ADA access for owners and animals with mobility issues. Smith noted that the office will accommodate future expansion of services as more pet owners seek the benefits of adding therapeutic treatments to traditional pet care. An initial diagnosis and referral from a local veterinary office is required to schedule an evaluation at Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness & Acupuncture. Visit the website at www.drjopetvet.com for hours of operation and to learn more about the services offered.

The staff will host an open house on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is welcome to stop by, meet the team and see the new facilities.