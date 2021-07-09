One dead in Troy crash

TROY — One man is dead following a one vehicle crash on Friday evening.

Dispatchers from Miami County sent Troy medics, fire, and police were sent to South Dorset Road at Trinity Church around 7:30 p.m. on a reported roll-over crash.

Troy medics requested CareFlight to respond to the scene but later canceled the medical helicopter when it was determined that the lone occupant was deceased at the scene.

A witness to the crash said that the pickup truck was northbound on South Dorset when, for unknown reason, the driver drove left of center, over a curb, striking a tree, before rolling over, pinning the driver.

Troy police confirmed the crash as a fatality and that the family of the victim have been notified.

The crash remains under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.