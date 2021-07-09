Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 2

ASSAULT: At approximately 4:45 p.m., a deputy responded to the 2900 block of South Rangeline Road in reference to a disturbance. The victim did not want criminal charges filed. This case is closed.

CIVIL DISPUTE A civil dispute was reported at 6:26 p.m. on the 600 block of Brookwood Drive in Concord Township. A report was taken.

SUSPICIOUS: Deputies responded to the 200 block of Valleyview Drive in Staunton Township at 6:37 p.m. in reference to suspicious activity. Information was provided by the reporting party and documented as they requested.

ACCIDENT: At approximately 7:02 p.m., a deputy responded to the 2600 block of South County Road 25-A in reference to an ATV accident. An information report was completed. This case is closed.

ASSIST SQUAD: An overdose was reported at approximately 7:47 p.m. on the 600 block of East Main Street in Bradford.

July 3

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy conducted a traffic stop at 2:11 a.m. in the area of West Water and Adams streets in Troy. Following an investigation, one female was arrested for OVI and later released from the scene. The involved vehicle was secured on scene.

TRESPASSING: A deputy made contact with a female over the phone in reference to a trespassing complaint on the 500 block of North Main Street in Pleasant Hill at approximately 11:06 a.m. She advised multiple vehicles and tractors are cutting through her property using a farming access lane. She requested extra checks in the area and that the incident be documented. This case is closed.

STREET RACING: A deputy witnessed two vehicles street racing at approximately 9 p.m. on the 2000 block of North County Road 25-A in Concord Township. The deputy stopped one of the two vehicles, and a citation was issued. This case is closed.

ASSAULT: At approximately 10:22 p.m., a deputy responded to Gates Drive in Rossville in reference to a disturbance. A report was taken, and Lawrence Earley was arrested for assault. This case is closed.

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to the Newton High School in reference to a possible assault that occurred during the Pleasant Hill fireworks. The incident was documented. No charges were filed at this time.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to an assault complaint at 11:43 p.m. This case is pending further investigation.

July 4

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy met with Springfield police at the Clark County Line at 8:58 a.m. to take custody of a male prisoner who had an active warrant out of Miami County.

ABANDONED ANIMAL: A deputy was dispatched to the 3300 block of East Miami Shelby Road in Brown Township at 12:36 p.m. in reference to an animal complaint. Upon further investigation, a dog was found abandoned on the roadway. The animal was transported to the Miami County Animal Shelter.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations at 1 p.m. in the area of East Miami Shelby Road and Casstown Sidney Road in Brown Township. The driver was arrested for suspected OVI, and a urine sample was collected and sent to Miami County crime lab for analysis. The case is pending lab results.

July 5

OVI: A deputy responded to a reckless complaint in the area of Piqua Troy Road and West Peterson Road at 2:47 a.m. The deputy located the vehicle and made a traffic stop for several moving violations. After further investigation, the driver, identified as Rodney Salyer, was taken into custody for OVI. A passenger was cited for underage consumption.