Tipp City Library introduces ‘Book Bike’

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Public Library is now mobile following the introduction of its new “Book Bike,” a converted cargo bike made for the library by Haley Tricycles. The book bike holds various books and educational materials that staff can disperse during city and library events.

According to a recent press release from TCPL, the book bike is made possible thanks to the funds granted by the Tipp City Foundation.

“As times change, so do the needs of the community. Many citizens can’t or won’t access the public library through traditional means and it is our duty to meet these community members where they are,” the release states. “The book bike allows the Tipp City Public Library to engage with the community in ways that were not previously possible.”

In addition to increased library participation and visibility, the Book Bike has granted the Tipp City Library the ability to partner with Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, where the library has delivered book talks, read stories, and encouraged summer reading participation.

Along with books, the Book Bike and the library staff operating it, can carry information about other library services and programs. The Tipp City Public Library promotes literacy and engagement in learning in a fun way while serving the community by eliminating any barriers to entry via the Book Bike outreach program.

Over the years, the Tipp City Public Library has sought Tipp City residents’ suggestions for ways to make the library more accommodating to the community. The Book Bike reaches patrons where they are in a sustainable yet approachable way. Look for the Book Bike at upcoming Tipp City functions.