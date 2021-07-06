County seeks fuel island project bids

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners set Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, to receive and open bids for the Miami County Fuel Island Project. The bid opening will be held in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room at 1:35 p.m.

According to County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, the new fuel island will be constructed just north of the existing fuel island, which is situated at the county’s highway garage location on North County Road 25A.

The current fuel island is at least 20 years old, Huelskamp said.

“The concrete is deteriorating, it runs on software which will no longer be supported, and the pumps themselves are getting old, so it’s time,” he said.

The project will require the installation of two large fuel tanks underground, and according to Huelskamp, there is currently an 8- to 9-month wait upon order from the manufacturer. The fuel island project was included in the county’s 2021 budget, but due to this wait time, it will not be completed until 2022.

During Tuesday’s meeting of commissioners:

• The bid for the 2021 Chip Seal Program was awarded to Ray Hensley Inc., of Springfield, in the amount of $221,303.52.

• The bid for the Center Line and Edge Line Striping and Center Line Layout Program was awarded to the Aero-Mark Company LLC, of Streetsboro, in the amount of $212,501.78.

• Commissioners authorized a 2-year agreement with Artistic Inspirations LLC, of Tipp City, to provide marketing services for the Miami County Solid Waste District, at a cost not to exceed $49,000. According to Huelskamp, the MCSWD typically enters into a contract with said company on an annual basis, but was able to enter into a 2-year contract for the same price as a single-year due to some of the marketing work now being completed in-house by Solid Waste Program Coordinator Brad Petry.

• Commissioners accepted a proposal from Burton Planning Services, of Westerville, authorizing Emergency Management Director Joel Smith to enter into contract negotiations in order for said company to provide technical assistance with the Miami County Local Hazard Mitigation Five-Year Plan update. Total cost of the project is not to exceed $20,800.

The board of commissioners will hold a special session Wednesday, July 7, beginning with an executive session at 10 a.m. to discuss personnel and appointment of staff/interviews. Thursday’s meeting of commissioners has been canceled.