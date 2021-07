Ron Pearson was low gross with 34 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Brian Robbins was second with 35, while Doug Harter, Mike Bosse and Don Larger were tied for third with 39.

Dan Penrod and Andy Cox tied for low net with 33.

Chris Carlson and Bryant Fox tied for second with 34.

STANDINGS

Realtor Jane Branson 49.5

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management 44

Staley Plumbing 41.5

Murray Properties 35.5

Long Shots 31.5

Park National Bank 29.5

Joe Thoma Jewelers 27.5

Smitty’s Bike Shop 27