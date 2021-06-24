VanGorden named new JFS director

By Aimee Hancock

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners on Thursday voted to appoint Bonita VanGorden as the new director of Job and Family Services. VanGorden will replace Teresa Brubaker, who will retire at the end of July.

“Ms. VanGorden has displayed great leadership in her role as deputy directory (at JFS). With that said, the commissioners felt there was no need to have an outside search for this position,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer. “We believe Ms. VanGorden brings a great talent and skill set to perform as Miami County’s new director.”

VanGorden will begin her role as director on Aug. 1, 2021, with a rate of pay at $45.67 per hour.

“I just want to thank the commissioners for this opportunity; it means a lot to me,” VanGorden said. “And I’d like to thank Teresa; it’s very hard for me to see her go. She’s been a great leader, and she’s given me so much guidance. In the short time I’ve been in the JFS world, I’ve learned a lot and I’m appreciative of it. I’m so happy to serve our community in this new role.”

Commissioners also approved the following during Thursday’s meeting:

• The purchase of two 2021 GMC Sierra 3500 4WD extended cab long bed pick up trucks from Bob Ross Buick Inc., of Centerville, at the request of the engineer’s office, for a total of $69,724. According to Engineer Paul Huelskamp, these trucks will replace two outgoing vehicles, which will be posted for sale on GovDeals.com.

• A set date of Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 1:35 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room, to receive bids for the Frederick-Garland Road bridge replacement project.

• Demolition services through First Choice Excavation and Demolition LLC, of Piqua, as requested by the sanitary engineering department, authorizing said company to perform the demolition, removal and site restoration of the residence located at 2025 N. County Road 25-A in Troy, at a total cost not to exceed $8,530. According to Huelskamp, this property was purchased by the county due to its close proximity to the former incinerator site. Due to contamination issues, this property will be demolished and restored to serve as a “buffer” between the site and nearby residents and businesses.

• A quote from The Illusion Maker, of Dalton, Pennsylvania, authorizing said company to conduct 17 virtual environmental/recycling education programs at Miami County elementary schools in the fall of 2021, at a cost not to exceed $6,820.

• The issuance of $70,000 Agenbroad Group drainage project bond anticipation notes for the purpose of paying a portion of the cost of improving the Agenbroad Group drainage project and paying related costs, together with the cost of financing and legal services.

• Employment verification for the following positions at JFS: Rhonda Mazzulla and Melissa Tucker as eligibility specialists, at a pay rate of $15.52 per hour; Kristopher Anderson as a child welfare caseworker 1, at a pay rate of $18.50; Morgan Rice as a child welfare caseworker 1, at a pay rate of $17.96; and Tiara Hollwell as a child support case manager, at a pay rate of $15.99.

• An extension to the Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL) Policy in the Commissioners Personnel Policy Manual through July 31, 2021.