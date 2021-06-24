Coloring Contest returns for the 2021 Rockin’ River Duck Drop

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua’s Rockin’ River Duck Drop Coloring Contest returns as a fun way for kids and families to get involved in the annual Duck Drop. Winners of the contest will receive prize packages from Susie’s Big Dipper, This & That’s Candy on Main, and Cinemark in Piqua.

Children and adults of all ages are invited to “dive in” to three different age categories: 1–6, 7–12, and 13–Adult. Note: you must submit the official coloring page for your age bracket. Pages to color are available at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Readmore’s Hallmark store, the Piqua Public Library, Mainstreet Piqua’s office, and at the Piqua Community Farmers Market downtown. You can also visit mainstreetpiqua.com to print the pages you need.

Artwork for the 2021 Duck Drop Coloring Contest was created specifically for Mainstreet Piqua by local artist Aaron Lindeman.

Participants are asked to return completed coloring sheets by Thursday, Aug. 5. They can be dropped off at Mainstreet Piqua at 326 N. Main Street or at the Piqua Community Farmers Market. Winners of the coloring contest will be announced at the Farmers Market on Aug. 12.

The Rockin’ River Duck Drop is an annual fundraising event for Mainstreet Piqua. It will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21. Up to 3,000 yellow rubber ducks will be dropped into the Miami River. The first duck to touch the finish line will net their sponsor a $1,000 cash prize. The second place duck will earn a $500 landscaping makeover provided by Lillicrap Mulch & Timber Services. The third place duck’s owner will receive a $250 shopping spree at Barclay’s Men’s-Women’s Clothier in downtown Piqua. The last and lazy duck down the river will win a rocker/recliner from Town and Country Furniture for its lucky owner. There are also 10 randomly drawn ducks that each win $25 downtown Piqua gift certificates.

Duck Drop sales benefit Mainstreet Piqua’s downtown events, small business partnerships, and permanent improvement projects. Mainstreet Piqua is a non-profit organization that is committed to an active and inviting downtown, including: holiday decorations, planters, parades, historic preservation efforts, downtown celebrations, the Farmers Market, and more. Their work relies heavily on volunteerism and community support.

A single duck can be adopted for $5, a “Quack Pack” of six ducks for $25, or a “Grand Quack” of 25 ducks can be adopted for $100. Adoptions for the Duck Drop are now available through Mainstreet Piqua’s website at www.mainstreetpiqua.com or by picking up an adoption form at Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main Street or Mainstreet Piqua.