Christmas in July Golf Fundraiser to be held in memory of Staci Blythe

To the Editor:

The 11th annual Christmas in July Golf Fundraiser in Memory of Staci Jo Blythe will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

All proceeds from this event will be used to provide Christmas gifts for needy kids in our area, as well as kids who are inpatient at Nationwide Children’s Hospital who receive treatment at the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University where Staci also received treatment.

Being with family, celebrating the birth of Jesus, and putting a smile on an unknown child’s face was the highlight of Staci’s Christmas.

The format for this event will be a 4-person scramble with a peoria handicap system and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Information and registration forms are available at the golf course and on the Stillwater Golf Club website.

Hole sponsorships are available for $50 and can be sent to the Stillwater Valley Golf Club at 9235 Seibt Rd., Bradford, Ohio 45308.

Deadline for entry is Tuesday, July 13.

The family asks that you please keep this event in your prayers that more children might be helped this Christmas season.

— Shirley Blythe

Piqua