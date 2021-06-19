Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

June 11

• Milton-Union Rec Concession Stand, 7640 Milton-Potsdam Road, West Milton — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

June 14

• Miami Shores Golf Course, 402 E. Staunton Road, Troy — Corrected during inspection; critical:

PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage. The PIC on-site did not know the proper temperature for safe refrigerated cold holding food storage (41F or below). Proper cold holding and temperature monitoring was discussed at the time of inspection.

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the single door prep top cooler, eggs were observed stored on the top shelf above ready-to-eat food items. In the two door reach-in cooler, raw beef patties were observed above ready-to-eat food items. Upon informing the PIC, both of the storage order issues were immediately corrected.

Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The front interior plate of the ice machine was observed with a slight black residue type build-up. Upon informing the PIC, the plate was immediately cleaned and sanitized to remove the observed contaminants.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the two-door reach-in cooler, 4 previously made ham and cheese sandwiches were observed without proper date labels. Upon informing the PIC, the sandwiches were prominently labeled with the date they were prepped (6/12).

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the bottom of the prep top cooler unit, observed chicken wings dated from 6/4. In the two-door reach-in cooler, chili was observed with a date also from 6/4. Upon informing the PIC, the items past their 7-day shelf life were both voluntarily pulled and discarded.

• Rapid Fired Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy — Inspection performed in response to a complaint concerning glove use and hand washing. Results from that inspection are as follows:

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Moveable cutting blocks were observed severely scratched and scored. Resurface or replace so food contact surfaces are able to be easily cleaned and sanitized.

No sanitizer test kit available. No quat test strips on-site. Obtain quaternary ammonium test strips to properly test the concentration of the sanitizing solution. PIC was able to place an order for test strips at the time of inspection.

Facility not maintained clean. Underneath the prep sink and along the wall/cove base behind and under the prep table, food debris and residue build-up was observed. Clean these areas to prevent a build-up from accumulating.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair: 1) Re-caulk and seal the hand sink to the wall 2) Repair the broken cove base tiles to the left and right hand side of the mop basin

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Clean knives stored in the wall-mounted knife holder were observed with food debris build-up. The knives were removed and placed at the 3-compartment sink to be washed, rinsed and sanitized.

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed smokehouse 220 sauce with statement “Refrigerate after opening” on package that was being stored at room temperature. PIC stated the sauce was just opened earlier today. The sauce was then placed in the walk-in cooler upon informing the PIC.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In single-door prep cooler on the line, observed house rapid fire and pesto sauce without proper date labels. Upon making the PIC aware, these sauces were both properly labeled with their prep and discard dates. In the walk-in cooler, a container of cut leafy arugula and rapid fire sauce were observed without proper date marks. Making the PIC aware, the arugula was voluntarily discarded and the house rapid fire sauce was properly date marked.

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the main pizza prep cooler, spicy red pizza sauce was observed with a discard date of 6/10. The out of date sauce was voluntarily pulled and discarded at the time of inspection.

• Homestead Golf Course Pop House, 5327 Worley Road, Tipp City — No sanitizer test kit available. Ensure bleach test strips are on-site in the pop house to test the chlorine bleach sanitizing solution.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. 1) The reach-in stand up cooler 2) The microwave oven 3) The interior of the heating cabinet Clean these areas more frequently to prevent build-ups

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. The water heater was observed with a leak. Repair leak issue.

Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.

• Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S. High St., Covington — Repeat:

Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee beverages stored above the prep line.

TCS foods not properly thawed. Observed two bins of raw fish being thawed without being entirely under cold running water.

Utensils, thermometers, and/or pressure gauges not in good repair or calibrated. Thermometer read out on the prep coolers across from the grill line were not working at the time of inspection.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed cardboard laid in the bottom of the bar chest cooler. Cardboard is not smooth and easily cleanable.

Salad prep cooler not maintaining temperature. Unit was holding food around 60 degrees F. Front walk-in cooler not maintaining temperature.

Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The following were observed with food/dust/grease build up: – Outside of reach in coolers – racks holding clean dishes – racks holding sauces – knife holder – outside of the fryer units – shelves under prep tables – shelves under hot holding table – can rack

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed the floor drain under the prep coolers across from the grill clogged with water pooling over it.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors under and behind equipment were observed with food debris and build up.

Ventilation system not maintained. Hood vents observed with thick grease and dust build up. Air vents in the ceiling near the office door were observed with dust build up.

June 15

• Kroger, 731 W. Market St., Troy — Repeat:

Label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information. Observed variety donut packages with improper labeling in the donut display case. Separate donuts included in variety packs cannot be labeled with the same ingredients. Label each donut separately with proper ingredient labeling information.

A food packaged in the facility not labeled properly. In the sushi bar, observed sushi packaged and labeled with improper labeling declarations. Ensure labels exactly resemble the food products being packaged for sale.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Cutting board in the produce cooler observed severely scratched, scored and discolored. Replace when cutting blocks can no longer be cleaned and sanitized effectively.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The Boar’s Head retail display cooler was observed with a severe condensation build-up. The display cooler adjacent was observed with restricted air flow not allowing the unit to hold proper ambient air temperature to maintain TCS foods at or below 41F. A Kroger technician was able to begin repair work on these units at the time of inspection.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. In the ice cream freezer aisle, one of the retail freezer doors was observed in disrepair and not shutting completely. Also, a torn gasket was observed. The repair process for this part of the unit was started at the time of inspection.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The ice cream retail freezer had a severe ice accumulation where the door was observed in disrepair. The retail cooler where the orange juice is located was observed with a residue and mold-like build-up. The produce retail display coolers had significant build-ups of food debris and other residues below the racks. Clean these areas to prevent excessive accumulations more frequently.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. The 3-comp sink in the sushi bar was not properly draining at the time of inspection. Repair.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. The prep sink in the meat department was observed leaking into a catch bucket. Repair this issue.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The FRP in the back Bistro area was observed needing resealed along the floor and wall juncture points.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Floors in produce cooler unable to be properly cleaned.

Facility not maintained clean. 1) The floors in the produce cooler throughout 2) Under the food prep sink in the produce cooler 3) The floors and walls under and behind equipment in the deli.

• Pella Windows, 1501 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hobart Westbrook, 101 Trade Square, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hobart Institute, 400 E. Trade Square, Troy — Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Ice build up due to condensation drain not functioning properly was observed in the micromarket reach in freezer.

• Crown Equipment, 696-818 Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Riverside of Miami County, 1625 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center, 225 Parkwood Drive, Tipp City — Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The Taylor ice cream machine was observed non-functional and in disrepair at the time of inspection. PIC stated the unit is scheduled to be serviced and repaired. Ensure proper adjustment and repair prior to use.

Facility not maintained clean. Beneath the bag-in-the-box rack, a residue build-up was observed on the floor. Clean this area to prevent a build-up from accumulating.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Ice machine observed with severe mold growth on the interior surfaces. The PIC discontinued use of the ice from this unit and went and bought commercially packaged ice until the unit has been effectively cleaned and sanitized.

TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed pizza in the hot holding cabinet holding between 125-133 degrees F. Upon informing the PIC, the holding cabinet was turned up and the pizza was re-tempted holding above 135F.

Corrected during inspection: In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed ice scoop to ice bin for soda beverage machine with the handle directly contacting the ice. The handle was placed up and out of the ice at the time of inspection.

• Honda Building 2, 151 Commerce Center Blvd., Troy — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Reach in coolers and freezers observed with crumbs and dust build up in the bottom of each unit.

• Indian Hills 4H Camp, 8212 W. Lauver Road, Pleasant Hill — Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Ice machine was observed in disrepair at the time of inspection. Unit was not being used. PIC stated maintenance to address the repair issue prior to being used.

Corrected during inspection:

Unapproved pesticide being used. Observed a spray can of hot shot insecticide. Upon informing the PIC, the unapproved pesticide was removed from the premises.

Clean utensils observed being stored and dried on absorbent cloth mats. Upon informing the PIC, the cloth mats were removed and utensils were placed on smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent surface finishes.

June 16

• The Snow Show, 1590 Raymond Drive, Tipp City — Repeat: Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. At the time of inspection a slight plumbing leak was present coming from the 3-compartment sink. Repair this issue completely.

• F&P America, 2101 Corporate Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Country Club Snack Bar, 1830 Peters Road, Troy — Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Hand sink was observed leaking, facility had a catch bucket placed there to catch water.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The plate in microwave used to heat up soft pretzels was observed with food debris and residue. Ensure food contact surfaces are clean. Upon making the PIC aware, the plate was put in the wash compartment of the 3 bay sink.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Floors were observed with dust and dirt build up. Routine cleaning is necessary to maintain the facility.

June 17

• Faurecia Exhaust Systems Inc., 1255 Archer Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Aquatic Park, 460 Staunton Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hinders Inc., 902 W. Main St., Tipp City — Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. PIC has a food handler certification and is working on getting a manager certification.

TCS foods not properly thawed. Raw chicken was observed being thawed at room temperature. Discussed with PIC the need to keep food under mechanical refrigeration or cool running water while thawing.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. The reach-in freezer in the main bar observed with a severe ice accumulation throughout. Clean and de-ice this unit.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. The plumbing for the ice machine was observed to have a leak. Water was observed pooling on the floor. Repair the plumbing issue.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and tight-fitting. The new upstairs bar flooring installed under the main bar area was not fully sealed, closed and tight-fitting. Reseal the flooring in areas that are overlapped to facilitate and promote for adequate cleaning.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Raw chicken was observed being stored above fish in a reach in cooler. Upon making the PIC aware, the fish was moved above the chicken.

Improper cooling of TCS food. Cooked pot roast had an internal temperature of 60F, PIC stated it was cooked and put in the reach in on Tuesday. Food is not being cooled properly. PIC discarded pot roast.

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed house made wing sauces being kept at room temperature. PIC stated it had been out for over a day. Sauce had an internal temperature of 80F. Upon discussion with the PIC, the sauces were discarded.

Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). The house sauces at the upstairs bar were not being time marked for up to 4 hours. Upon informing the PIC, the sauces were then time stamped.

Critical; repeat:

Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The ice machine was observed with mold growth on the interior. Remove ice, clean and sanitize.

Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Where water was observed pooling onto the floor from the ice machine’s plumbing that was in disrepair, several gnats and a severe odor issue was present. Remove standing water, clean and remove the odor to eliminate the present gnat issue. If the gnat issue persists, contact a professional pest control company.

Repeat:

Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed containers being stacked together while still wet from the dish machine.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. -The outside of all fryers were coated with a thick grease build up. -Reach in coolers holding raw meat/chicken were observed with thick food residue on the handles and door gaskets. -Containers holding clean utensils had food debris in the bottom.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors and walls in the kitchen were unclean at the time of inspection. Observed food debris build up on the floors and food splatter on the walls. Standing water was observed next to ice machine at secondary bar. Clean more frequently.

FSO did not submit facility layout and equipment specifications for new reach-in freezer and placement of this freezer. A new reach-in freezer was observed outside the kitchen near the customer restrooms in an unsupervised location. This unit must remain locked at all times.