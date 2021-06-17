Tipp City Police Department reports

Information filed by the Tipp City Police Department.

June 8

IDENTITY THEFT: Officers responded to the 900 block of Manchester Drive in regard to a rental property scam.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Officers responded to the Taco Bell at 1150 W. Main St. regarding juveniles acting unruly and asking for menu items that don’t exist. The general manager wanted all of the individuals trespassed due to the continued occurrence of a social media trend asking for Chonchalupas and then recording the employee’s responses. All juveniles were spoken with and warned for trespassing.

THEFT: Officers responded to a call at 3 Weller Drive. A customer drove off from Wendy’s drive-through without getting his credit card back. Before he could get the card turned off, $300 in charges were made at two different gas stations.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: Officers responded to the 10 block of Weller Drive regarding complaints from an employee. The employee requested all occupants from room 209 be removed. Contact was made and occupants left with their belongings.

June 9

SUSPICIOUS PRIORITY: Officers responded to the Barefoot Canoes Livery on loud noises reported by a fisherman. A suspicious vehicle was stopped as it was leaving the area. Females in the vehicle were making a Tik Tok of them smashing plates and cleaning it up.

TRAFFIC STOP: A vehicle was stopped at Navaho Court and Bellaire Drive for leaving the area of a suspicious call. Occupants were filming a Tik Tok video.