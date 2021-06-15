Davis graduates academy

COLUMBUS — Ninety Great River Connections Academy students recently received their high school diplomas as members of the statewide public online charter school’s class of 2021 during a virtual commencement ceremony.

Dezirae Davis of Piqua was one of the academy’s graduates.

The class of 2021 is Great River Connections Academy’s third graduating class since it first opened for the 2018-19 academic year. While more than one-third of the graduates indicate they plan to continue their education and attend a two or four-year college or university such as Kent State University, Ohio State University, Toledo University, the University of Cincinnati and Columbus State, others plan to join the military, pursue vocational training or enter the workforce to start their careers.

“The faculty and staff at Great River Connections Academy were proud to provide these students with a tailored academic approach that met their individual needs. We’ve found that when students learn in a way that works best for them, they thrive, and I’m confident these graduates have developed the skills they need to adapt in an ever-changing world,” said Great River Connections Academy school leader Jason Swinehart. “While we typically would bring our graduates and their families together for an in-person ceremony, we appreciate the opportunity to celebrate this milestone in their academic lives and wish the class of 2021 much success in their future endeavors.”