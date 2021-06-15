Area briefs

Board to meet

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will have their monthly board of trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17. The TMCS board meets on the third Thursday of each month. The meeting will be held at the Tipp City Government Center located at 260 S. Garber Dr. The public is welcome to attend.

Stillwater Education Float to be held

COVINGTON — The Soil and Water District of Miami and Darke counties have brought back the Stillwater Education Float and they will be including both Miami and Darke counties. The float will be held June 18 at 8:30 a.m.

They ask participants to park at 7790 N. Rangeline Road, Covington, arriving by 8:30 a.m., and then they will be shuttled to the launch point at the Stillwater Beach Campground, floating back to the Rangeline Road takeout located in the Stillwater Prairie Reserve. The trip should take roughly 2.5-3 hours to float the scenic Stillwater River.

The registration fee is $5, which covers the lunch. To register, call the Darke SWCD office at (937) 548-1715, Ext. 3, or at www.darkeswcd.com. Make checks payable to Darke SWCD and send payment to 1117 Southtowne Court, Greenville, OH 45331.

Board to meet

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services meeting has been rescheduled to:45 pm. Wednesday, June 30. In keeping with guidance limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with staff physically present to manage the online meeting. No member of the public will be admitted to the board office without prior approval. Members of the public who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by joining the Zoom meeting. Instructions for joining the meeting will be posted at www.tcbmds.org/meeting-notices.html. The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m.

Art camp to be held

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services and the Tipp City Arts Council are offering a two-day art camp for children entering grades first through sixth in the fall. There is a new twist to the camp this year. This year’s camp, Art In-A-Box, will encourage young artists to think outside the box using supplies provided inside the box to create a piece inspired by the camp theme. The theme will be revealed on the first day of camp. Each camper will receive basic art supplies in their box with more construction supplies available as needed. The cost of the camp is $28 per resident or $30 per non-resident. There are two sessions available on June 21-22 from 9-11:30 a.m. and June 23-24 from 1-3:30 p.m., but only one can be attended per student.

For more information and to register, visit tmcomservices.org.