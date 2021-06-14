Troy home burns

TROY — A Troy family suffered a serious loss of their home and belongings in a Saturday afternoon blaze.

Firefighters were called to respond to a home on Wayne Street at Lake Street around 6 p.m.

Responding units arrived to find the home on the northeast corner of Wayne and Lake Street, fully engulfed with flames and heavy smoke coming from all sides of the wood-frame structure.

Off-duty Troy personnel were called in as well as mutual aide from Ludlow Falls, Elizabeth Township, and Tipp City.

Firefighters were hampered by heat and humidity as they worked to bring the fire under control.

A family of two was displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was called to assist the couple.

The State Fire Marshal’s office was called in to assist in determining a cause and origin of the fire which did a reported $82,000 dollars damage to the home and contents.

There were no injuries reported.

Units began clearing the scene around 8 p.m.