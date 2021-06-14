Piqua firefighters respond to Piqua Public Library

Jim Oda, director of the Piqua Public Library, checks on the progress being made by fans and dehumidifiers following a reported fire inside a first-floor heating unit on Sunday afternoon. Assistant Chief Lee Adams of the Piqua Fire Dept. said it is a perfect example of the fire suppression (sprinkler) system doing what it was designed to do. While the fire never spread beyond the unit, the sprinkler system left standing water around parts of the library. Fortunately, the water was confined mostly to storage areas. Little, or no, damage was done to books or artifacts.