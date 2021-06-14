Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 11

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: Reporting party requested a report filed in regard to telephone harassment. Suspect was contacted and was advised not to call the reporting party or go to her residence.

FRAUD: A deputy spoke with a complainant in regard to identity fraud. The complainant advised she had given out the last four digits of her social security number to an unknown caller reportedly from the Social Security office. She was advised to contact the Social Security office to verify the legitimacy of the call and to contact her financial institution in reference to the incident. This case is closed.

BURGLARY: A victim contacted 911 to report his firearm had been stolen from his residence on the 6900 block of Elizabeth Bethel Road in Bethel Township. The firearm was entered into LEADS as stolen.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the 6800 block of Jay Road in Union Township for a criminal damaging incident at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon further investigation, it was found that an individual had cut a wiring harness off of the victim’s trailer, which was parked behind the residence. The reporting party just wanted this incident documented.

TRAFFIC STOP: Deputies were notified of a reckless operation in the area of West State Route 55 and Kessler Road in Union Township. Upon entering the area, the suspect vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle for equipment violations. The driver was cited for an equipment violations, failure to reinstate a driver’s license, open container, possession of marijuana, and disorderly conduct.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of Oakwood Avenue in Bradford on a criminal damage complaint at approximately 11:10 p.m. After further investigation, it was found that a small 4×4 section of glass had broken out of a side window on the home. The window was previously cracked and had tape in multiple sections holding it together. The reporting party stated that the section was not broken at approximately 8:30 p.m. but was found to be at approximately 11 p.m. There are no leads or suspects at this time. The reporting party requested that the incident be documented in case of further issues. This case is closed.

June 12

ANIMAL BITE: A deputy responded to the 2300 block of Dewesse Road in Staunton Township in reference to a dog that bit a runner at approximately 10:30 a.m. Upon investigation, the owner of the dog was charged with failure to confine the dog. This case is closed.

MENACING: A deputy responded to Pearl Street in Pleasant Hill in reference to a menacing complaint at approximately 11:40 a.m. This case is closed.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail on a report of an assault at approximately 6:20 p.m.

June 13

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to a neighbor complaint on the 100 block of First Street in Fletcher at approximately 5:15 p.m. The complainant reported issues with nearby residents who were showing signs of ongoing disorderly behavior. The complainant advised of ongoing loud music at early morning hours and trespassing. The complainant requested the information be dispersed to the patrol for extra checks of the area.

ASSAULT: It was reported that inmate Samuel M. Millbourn, 26, assaulted another inmate while they were in the Miami County Jail overnight between June 13-14. It was advised by a corrections officer that inmate Millbourn approached the other inmate from behind and punched him. There were no signs of wounds on the victim reported from this incident. A CD of the jail security camera that recorded the incident was provided by the jail staff and placed in the case file. A charge of assault on Samuel Millbourn was sent to the Miami County Municipal Court for his actions in this incident. This case is closed at this time.