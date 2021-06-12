Real estate transactions

BETHEL TWP.

Rose M. Durst to Vickie Knops, three lots, $95,000.

Nancy R. Staggs to Matthew E. Davis, one parcel, $250,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Charles Michael Christie, Deborah L. Christie, Deborah R. Krehmeier, and Scott E. Krehmeier to John Goff II, one lot, $229,000.

Paul J. Maloney to Christopher S. Allen, one lot, $380,000.

COVINGTON

Heather E. Mahaffy and Nathan S. Mahaffy to Ashlynn D. Lear and Steven Lear II, one lot, $149,900.

Estate of Anita K. Casey, AKA Juanita K. Casey, FKA Anita K. Sargent, Frank Sargent, co-executor, and Randy Sargent, co-executor, to Bethany Slaughter, one lot, $165,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Dean C. Phillips and Judith D. Phillips to Peggy L. Tincher, one lot, $225,000.

Chris H. Hellyer, and Dawna A. Hellyer, attorney-in-fact, to Lyndsey M. North and Matthew North, 9.620 acres, $475,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Chinmayi Avasarala and Sriram Kakani, two lots, $321,000.

NVR Inc. to Dorene Sue Theil, one lot, $272,500.

MONROE TWP.

Christopher Wiese to Christina Cotton and Christopher Wiese, one lot, $0.

Teresa J. Lucas to Brandon Allen Thobe, one lot, $156,500.

Hughes Development Company to WRCL LLC, two parcels, $190,000.

Angela J. Coning and Christopher C. Coning to Angela J. Coning and Christopher C. Coning, one lot, $0.

Alice C. Replogle and Thomas W. Replogle to Patrick T. Grundish, 1.861 acres, $247,500.

Patricia A. Spitzer and Richard E. Spitzer to Trisha Sutton, 0.033 and 0.684 acres, $0.

PIQUA

Richard D. Wright and Nancy A. Wright revocable living trust and Richard D. Wright, trustee, to Knight-Chang family trust, two lots, $63,000.

Maurice E. Ary to Robert W. Bim-Merle IV, one part lot, $65,000.

Pauline Ann Ganger to James W. Gambill Jr. and Nicole M. Gambill, one lot, $150,000.

Estate of Richard L. Overholser and Kimberly K. Hoover, executor, to Natalie R. Siler, one lot, $80,000.

Logan M. Johnson and Shelby Johnson to Chloe M. Clark, one lot, $140,000.

Amanda Gambill, FKA, Amanda D. Scarberry, and Shaylee J. Scarberry, to Joel Hissong and Allison Hooper, one lot, $130,000.

Richard E. Burns to Aubrey L. Tamplin, one lot, $110,500.

Estate of Jennifer A. Douglas and Angelia Turner, executor, to Joseph L. Gregory, two part lots, $35,500.

PLEASANT HILL

Melinda K. Bailey, Roberta Bailey, Tod A. Bailey, Ty A. Bailey, Jodi L. Weaver, Kent Weaver, and Kent Weaver, attorney-in-fact, to Donald L. Barry and Pamela S. Barry, one lot, $225,500.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Estate of Owen W. Darding and Mary Stewart, executor, to Ryan Schmidt and Victoria Schmidt, 1.0 acre, $130,000.

TIPP CITY

Daniel K. Trupp, attorney-in-fact, and Nancy M. Trupp to Jordan Couch and Matthew Couch, one part lot, $200,000.

Talismanic Properties LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

TROY

John J. Scott III and Patricia A. Scott to Scott Andrew Murphy, one part lot, $264,000.

Mary Susan Belden and June Montgomery to Jonie G. McGillvary, one part lot, $142,000.

Julie Baker and William Allen Baker to Daniel K. Trupp, one lot, $165,500.

Troy Land Development Inc. to NVR Inc., one lot, $65,900.

Keshav Bhavani LLC to Misty Hospitality Inc., one lot, $2,325,200.

Deanna Kortis and Steven James Kortis II to Kailin King, one part lot, $150,000.

Tamorah L. Walter and Thomas A. Walter to Lisa M. Cano and Brian R. Stephan, one lot, $150,000.

Susan M. Kessler to John Patterson Jr. and John Patterson Sr., one lot, $115,000.

Katie Coning and Landon M. Coning to Kelli S. Schumacher, one lot, $323,900.

UNION TWP.

Sharon Bartimay and William Grosz to Amy Simpson and Scott Simpson, 0.5828 acres, $8,000.

Bryan Jason Budding and Leslie A. Budding to Bryan Jason Budding and Jennifer L. Kriska, two parcels, $0.

Buffy M. O’Connor and Donald L. O’Connor to Jane Ellen Bowman and Lloyd Gene Bowman, 0.909 acres, $179,000.

Triple D and B LLC to James Rosenkranz and Ronda Spitler, one lot, $240,000.

Jane E. Rue and Marvin Rue to Anthony P. Weikert and Jessica M. Weikert, one parcel, $299,000.

WEST MILTON

Deborah McFadden to Sadie Sendelbach, one lot, $170,000.

Kari Lyn Purtee and Leroy Mark Purtee to Jacob Lee Finfrock and Katherine Finfrock, two lots, $100,000.

Anthony Faulkner and Susan J. Faulkner to Anacaryn O’Neal and Tyler R. O’Neal, one lot, $200,000.

Christian M. Tarkany and Maria Tarkany to Sean Michael Bailey, one lot, $159,000.