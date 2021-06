Duane and Phyllis (Fessler) Rapp are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

The couple was married on June 22, 1956, in the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethern by Minister Timothy Pearson, the bride’s cousin.

They are the parents of Roland (Marianne) Rapp, Sheryl (Mark) Long, Amy Willis, and Gene (Marsha) Rapp. They also have nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild and another on the way.