Bruns General Contracting announces promotions

TIPP CITY — Bruns General Contracting has announced pomotions within the company to further develop staff and service offerings.

Bruns General Contracting prides itself on, “building standards that set standards,” and that starts with their employees behind the scenes.

Brad Wick has been promoted to the Director of Human Resources. Wick has worn many hats in the accounting department since joining Bruns in July of 2019. His character, work ethic, and interpersonal skills will allow him to succeed and provide quality service to Bruns employees.

Kevin Blakeley has been promoted to Assistant Controller, as well as the Department Lead for payroll, billing, and accounts payable. Blakeley will also continue to assist Human Resources on an as-needed basis. He has been with Bruns since February 2010 and has handled a wide-variety of accounting responsibilities. His countless hours of dedication and experience will help him adapt, grow, and lead from his position.

“Please join me in congratulating these employees in their well-deserved promotions and wishing them many years of continued success,” Bruns President Steve Bruns said.