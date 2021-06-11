Farrenkopfs celebrate 66th wedding anniversary

TROY — Ron and Diane Farrenkopf of Troy recently celebrated 66 years of marriage on June 4. They were married on June 4, 1955.

The couple celebrated their anniversary with their son Scott and his wife, Gisele, of Brazil, who have moved back to the area from California to help Ron and Diane stay in their home.

Ron is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and he also worked 36 years as a semi driver. Diane worked 15 years at Hobart as a secretary, at Rikes in the Camera Department, and as a secretary at Irving School.

All of the 14 couples who were their close friends have all passed away. Looking back on their lives, they are grateful both to be living so long and to have enjoyed a great life. They enjoy camping, bowling, playing cards, traveling, and good health. They love Troy and will always call Troy their home. They also spend several months in Florida.