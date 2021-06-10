Piqua High School graduate receives $10,000 scholarship from Medical Mutual

PIQUA — In recognition of her academic achievement, Ava Rowley, a 2021 graduate of Piqua High School, was recently awarded a $10,000 scholarship from Medical Mutual, a trusted insurer in Ohio for more than 85 years.

Rowley plans on attending the University of Toledo and majoring in exercise science with a concentration in pre-physician assistant studies. She was among six regional winners of $10,000 scholarships based on academic achievement and financial need. Those scholarships, as well as 140 scholarships of $1,000 each, went to students in school districts across Ohio who are also customers of Cleveland-based Medical Mutual. The Columbus Foundation administers the program and received more than 550 applications for the scholarships.

“Ava clearly was a high achiever at Piqua High School and is a deserving recipient of the scholarship,” said Frank Bloomquist, Regional Vice President, Western Ohio. “Medical Mutual is pleased to support her desire to make an impact in the medical field.”