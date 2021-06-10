Magins celebrate 50 years of marriage

TROY — Douglas and Carol (Gares) Magin are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 12, 1971, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Scarsdale, New York.

Douglas is Associate Pastor of Connection Ministries at First Baptist Church, Troy. Carol is a retired teacher and cake decorator. They are the parents of Jonathan Magin of Troy, Sharon (Joel) Misirian of Troy, Susan (Kent) Blackford of Sidney, and Jennifer (Jarid) Mayo of Fairborn. They have eight grandchildren.

They are celebrating with a card shower given by their children. If you would like to send a card, written note, photos or other memories, please send them to 1375 Essex Ct., Troy, Ohio 45373.