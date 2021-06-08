Tipp City Police Department reports

Information filed by the Tipp City Police Department.

June 3

SHOTS FIRED: Officers responded to 878 Hawk Ave. to the report of three bangs that were thought to be gunshots, and spoke with someone outside who heard the bangs and said they were three large fireworks.

June 4

THEFT: Theft of medication at 6400 S. County Road 25A.

CIVIL DISPUTE: Civil issue at 260 S. Garber Driver regarding a former neighbor possibly holding onto mail. Contact was made with residents and they stated they had two pieces of mail that would be placed back in the mailbox.

June 5

DRUGS: Welfare check at 1000 W. Main St. resulted in marijuana seized.

SEX OFFENSE: Sex offense which happened a few years ago was forwarded to detective section.

ACCIDENT: One vehicle was cited in a 2-vehicle crash that occurred at 1200 W. Main St.

June 6

FRAUD: Female checked on a property for rent on Facebook and found subjects inside who were scammed on Craigslist. American Homes 4 Rent contacted property management. Property was not rented out per the owner.