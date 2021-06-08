Area briefs

Library programs on tap

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library will be hosting two free family events in the coming weeks as part of the summer reading program, Tails and Tales.

One June 15 staff will welcome the Greenville Area Dog Club from 6-7:30 p.m. Club members will be doing a demonstration of commands, tricks and agility course with their dogs. They will also have information on therapy dogs for those interested. This event will be held in the Y-Yard Park, just south of the Depot building on Main Street. Attendees may park at the Depot. Plan to bring a lawn chair and be prepared to move around the park with the club as they present different aspects of their training. There will be no other dogs permitted at this event.

On June 18, the library will host an outdoor movie in the parking lot at dusk. Follow the library on Facebook to see which movie will be shown. The movie will have a PG rating. Patrons are asked to park at the Depot. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs for seating along with your favorite movie snacks for your family. The parking lot will be open for seating at 8:30 p.m. Please do not hold seats prior to that time.

Both events will be held weather permitting and will not be rescheduled in case of rain.

Call (937) 448-2612 for more information.

Garden club plans program

PIQUA — The Green Leaf Garden Club of Piqua invited the public to attend a program at 6 p.m. Monday, June 21 at the UVCC Willowbrook campus, 8415 Looney Road, Piqua.

The program topic is “Tree Canopy of Piqua,” presented by Piqua City Planner Krysten French.

The Garbry Museum, also located at Willowbrook, will be open to tour after the presentation.

Club members welcome anyone interested in all phases of gardening through the exchange of ideas, information and service.

For more information, call (937) 773-6815 or (937) 214-6815.

Biplane rides offered

TROY — WACO Air Museum will offer open cockpit biplane rides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19- 20.

Rides are $200 for two people.

Call the museum at (937) 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org for more information.

Watercolor class upcoming

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a watercolor painting class for beginners ages 9-12 on Thursdays beginning July 1 from 6-7 p.m. The cost of the class is $18 per resident or $20 per non-resident. All supplies are provided.

Rusty Harden, artist and owner of A Brush With Rusty, will demonstrate the basic watercolor painting techniques in this hands-on beginner’s class taught at her studio located at 259 N. Fourth St., Tipp City. Participants will learn about materials and techniques used in watercolor painting. Harden will demonstrate as participants paint and each person will take home their own original painting.

Registration is required at tmcomservices.org.