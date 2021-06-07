Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

May 31

PROTECTION ORDER: Daryl Hall, 36, of Piqua, was charged with violation of a protection order.

June 1

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Bryson Bridges, 19, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

DUI: Hit-skip crash near Young and South Wayne streets. Driver fled, but was later arrested. Laurence Brown, 35, of Piqua, was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, driving under suspension, hit skip, and failure to control. Charges pending.

MENACING: Report of a female subject stabbing vehicles and swinging at people. Martha Burns, 40, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated menacing, criminal damaging/endangering, and violation of a protection order.

MENACING: Cody Crumpler, 29, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass, menacing by stalking, violating a protection order, and domestic violence.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Complainant advised the father of one of her children was threatening to kill her and her children along with her parents and his relatives. Holden O’Reilly, 25, of Lockington, was charged with two counts of domestic violence and three counts of aggravated menacing.