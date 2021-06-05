Strebigs celebrate 65 years

TROY — William and Sally Strebig are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on June 16, 2021.

The couple met at Cook County Hospital in Chicago where Bill was a student and Sally was an RN.

After completing his anesthesia training at the Mayo Clinic, they worked in Montana and Colorado for 22 years before moving to Troy in 1984 where he joined the Fisher Anesthesia Group. Sally worked for Miami County Surgeons.

Travel was a hobby they enjoyed and which gave them the opportunity to serve in five foreign hospitals.

They are the parents of four children, Jeff and family in Colorado, Becky and family in North Carolina, Tim and family in Ohio and Dan and family in Bolivia. They have 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Many will help them celebrate this milestone on June 12.