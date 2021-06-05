Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

May 26

DRUGS: Officer stopped a vehicle at West North Street and North Main Street for a traffic offense. Driver was found to have an active warrant, no driver license, and trafficking in drugs. Mathew G. Johnson, 38, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in drugs, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

DISORDERLY: Officers responded to Harrison and East High streets to the report of an assist squad call for an intoxicated male in the roadway. William Schrier II, 27, of Sidney, was charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT: Subject stole items from Walmart, 1300 E. Ash St. Subject was later located with the items on his bike. Subject admitted to stealing and was taken into custody. Nathan Towe, 41, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

OBSTRUCTION: Christian Wilkinson, 25, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing official business and possession of a schedule I or II substance.

May 27

WARRANT: Nathanial A. Craft, 25, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant.

May 28

WARRANT: Cherista Schmitz, 45, of Piqua, was arrested for an out-of-county warrant.

May 30

WARRANT: Brian Causey, 29, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant.

DISORDERLY: Officer called to 839 W. Grant St. on the report of two individuals verbally arguing on the front porch. Justin Dunn, 28, of Piqua, and Katlyn Garland, 25, of Piqua, were both charged with disorderly conduct. Dunn was also charged with criminal trespass.

May 31

PROTECTION ORDER: Cheyenne Smith, 22, of Piqua, was charged with violation of a protection order.