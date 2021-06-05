Lehman Catholic’s Kiersten Franklin wins D-III state 200-meter dash title; Cavaliers 400 relay finishes second

WESTERVILLE — This has been a record for Lehman Catholic girls track and field team all season.

So, why should the D-III state meet at Westerville North High School be any different.

Lehman Catholic would finish fifth in the team standings, junior Kiersten Franklin would win a state title in the 200-meter dash and the Cavaliers would make five trips to the podium in five attempts.

Franklin, in her first year running track and field for Lehman —after visiting the podium on relay teams for Troy two years ago, saved her best for last.

She came in with the second fastest time in the 200 meter dash from prelims — with a time of 25.61.

But, there would be no settling for second place.

She exploded out of the blocks, came off the curve in the lead and never looked back, winning in 25.42.

Brianna Chenevey of Dalton was second in 25.77.

“I guess I kind of thought I would get second,” Franklin said. “But when I came out of the blocks I knew I was going to win. I had a better start today.I think I knew I had to run faster to get first place.”

Franklin didn’t have to look at the FinishTiming.com scoreboard near the finish line to see if she had won.

“I knew I had won,” she said. “But, when I looked at the board and saw my time, I was like whoa, I wasn’t that kind of time.”

It completed her transition at Lehman.

“It was tough (changing schools), but once they started putting me in things (events), I got the hang of it,” Franklin said. “I thank God. I know that this was his plan.”

Franklin, who teamed with Lindsey Magoteaux, Ella Monnin and Katie McFarland for second in the 400 relay in 49.12 and fifth in the 800 relay, 1:45.10, also finished fifth in the 100, 12.60.

“I will definitely win the 100 next year,” Franklin said. “I just got off to a bad start today.”

It ended an amazing athletic career for Magoteaux, who was also a standout on the soccer pitch.

In her three years, with last season being postponed, Magoteaux ran in nine races at state and made the podium six times.

She was also on a 400 relay team that finished second her freshman year, but she wanted more this time around in her final high school race.

“It was kind of hard because we didn’t win the 400 (relay), Magoteaux said. “It was kind of crushing a little bit. We really thought we were gong to win that race.”

Along with the two relays, Magoteaux finished sixth in the 100 in 12.62.

“I am proud of what I accomplished,” Magoteaux said. “We are going to place in everything. I am proud of our results today.

Monnin, a junior and McFarland, a freshman, had similar sentiments.

“We had a good time, I just wish we could have won,” Monnin said about the two relays.

McFarland agreed.

“I am pretty sure we broke the school record and had PRs in both races,” she said. “It is just that we had higher expectations.”

On a record day to finish a record season.