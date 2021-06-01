Stine wins Lions scholarships

TROY — Jaden Stine is a double winner of Lions Club scholarships. She won the Troy Lions Club’s scholarship at Newton High School and then went on to be named the winner of Ohio’s Lions-Leo club scholarship. A Leo Club is a Lions Club-sponsored community service organization for high school students.

Stine, co-valedictorian, had been a member of the Newton Leo Club for four years, serving as an officer for two years, and was active in all of the club projects. For the state scholarship, she competed against 65 other Leo Clubs in the state. Both scholarships were awarded based on grades, public works and an application essay on the importance of community service.

Stine has been accepted at Lee University and is planning to study under a double major in English Education and Human Development with a Deaf Studies emphasis.

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization serving Troy, Fletcher, Covington, Piqua, Pleasant Hill, Tipp City and surrounding areas of Miami County since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health. They also support many other community programs. For more information see the Lions website, Facebook page or call (937) 335-7345.