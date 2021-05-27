Commissioners approve Bob Evans liquor permits

By Aimee Hancock

TROY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners approved liquor permit requests for two Bob Evans Restaurant locations within the county.

During the board’s regular meeting Thursday afternoon, permits were approved for Bob Evans Restaurants in Troy and Tipp City.

Sheriff Dave Duchak was in attendance and said the sheriff’s office has no opposition to this request.

Both locations requested three types of permits, including D1, which allows for beer only for on-premises consumption or in original sealed containers for carry out only until 1 a.m.; D2, which allows for wine and mixed beverages for on-premises consumption or in original sealed containers for carry out only until 1 a.m.; and D6, which allows for the sale of intoxicating liquor on Sunday between the hours of 10 or 11 a.m. and midnight.

The requests are now pending approval from the state liquor control board. These restaurants are two of the over 60 Bob Evans locations in the state to apply for liquor permits.

Also during Thursday’s meeting:

• Commissioners authorized the submission of a Community Corrections Act Justice Reinvestment & Incentive grant application to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, requesting $291,864 for the period of July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023.

• Approval was given for employee requisition to fill the vacant full-time position of Job and Family Services Director at the Department of JFS, at a pay rate dependent upon qualifications.

• Commissioners accepted the resignation of Kathryn Zwisler, child welfare caseworker for JFS, effective June 7, and approved the employee requisition to fill the vacant position. The rate of pay is $17.96 to $27.73 dependent upon qualifications.

• Commissioners awarded the inmate food services contract for the jail and incarceration facility, on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, to Trinity Services Group Inc., of Oldsmar, Florida.

• Commissioners authorized the repair of a 2013 GMC Savana van transmission, accepting a quote from Cyrious Auto Repair, of Troy, at a cost not to exceed $3,999.21. The county-owned vehicle was used by Veterans’ Services prior to commissioners approving the purchase of a new vehicle for that department.

• Commissioners approved two annexations from Washington Township to the city of Piqua, both on behalf of Forest Hill Cemetery, Washington Township, agent being Frank Patrizio, McCulloch, Felger, Fite & Gutmann Co., LPA, of Piqua. One site is 7.298 acres and the other is 0.663 acres.

• Commissioners authorized the Miami County Transit Department to partner with Partners in Hope — Rides to Work for the creation and distribution of “Every Door Direct Mail Postcards.” The postcards will have information about both Miami County Public Transit and Rides to Work and would be mailed out to homes within the 45373 area zip code, which is approximately 16,306 residential homes. The total cost of $5,800 is to be split between Rides to Work and Miami County Transit, with MCT’s portion being $2,900. The hope for the postcards is to get the word out about transit options within the county. If the mailing program is successful in the Troy area, the goal is to send postcards to homes throughout the entire county, according to Transportation Manager Sarah Baker.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Public Health Advisory System has been canceled. The statewide alert system launched in July 2020 to assess the degree of COVID-19 spread by county and provide data to help guide individuals, businesses, schools, communities, local governments, and others in their response and actions during the pandemic. As cases decline and vaccinations increase, this data is no longer the best measure of Ohio’s current status, according to ODH. The Ohio Department of Health will continue to share COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, current trends, key metrics, and vaccination data daily at coronavirus.ohio.gov.