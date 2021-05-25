Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

May 19

WARRANT: Nathanial Armentrout, 22, of Troy, was arrested on an active warrant.

WARRANT: Kenneth Baker, 39, of Conover, was arrested on an active warrant.

WARRANT: Tre Petty, 22, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

WARRANT: Samantha Rader, 29, of Covington, was arrested on an active warrant.

OBSTRUCTION: Jonathan Slutz, 18, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing official business.

WARRANT: Brandon Swan, 35, of Greenville, was arrested on an active warrant.

May 20

WARRANT: Michael Elliott, 41, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant.

WARRANT: Corrina Graham, 34, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant.

MENACING: Caller reported that the driver of the vehicle pointed a gun at him while they were on the highway. Vehicle was located and Camryn Grass, 21, of Saint Albans, West Virginia, was charged with improperly handling a firearms in a motor vehicle.

TRESPASS: Cheyenne Manning, 20, of Troy, was arrested on an active warrant.

DISORDERLY: Officers responded to 226 McKinley Ave. for a disturbance with possible gun shots. James Parsons Jr., 28, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

WARRANT: Seth Thornton, 23, of Fletcher, was arrested on an active warrant.