Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.
May 19
WARRANT: Nathanial Armentrout, 22, of Troy, was arrested on an active warrant.
WARRANT: Kenneth Baker, 39, of Conover, was arrested on an active warrant.
WARRANT: Tre Petty, 22, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.
WARRANT: Samantha Rader, 29, of Covington, was arrested on an active warrant.
OBSTRUCTION: Jonathan Slutz, 18, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing official business.
WARRANT: Brandon Swan, 35, of Greenville, was arrested on an active warrant.
May 20
WARRANT: Michael Elliott, 41, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant.
WARRANT: Corrina Graham, 34, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant.
MENACING: Caller reported that the driver of the vehicle pointed a gun at him while they were on the highway. Vehicle was located and Camryn Grass, 21, of Saint Albans, West Virginia, was charged with improperly handling a firearms in a motor vehicle.
TRESPASS: Cheyenne Manning, 20, of Troy, was arrested on an active warrant.
DISORDERLY: Officers responded to 226 McKinley Ave. for a disturbance with possible gun shots. James Parsons Jr., 28, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.
WARRANT: Seth Thornton, 23, of Fletcher, was arrested on an active warrant.