News Let the graduations begin By Michael Ullery - May 24, 2021 Senior Class President Owen Via leads the Class of 2021, including classmates Josh Ecklebarger and Jade Stine, seated, in the traditional changing of the tassels during Sunday's 143rd Commencement Ceremony at Newton High School.