Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

May 14

ASSAULT: Officer dispatched to 703 N. Wayne St. for a disturbance complaint. Several subjects advised a female showed up to the address and started punching people. Mary Amick, 37, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

WARRANT: Officer dispatched to the 500 block of Washington Avenue on the report of two subjects fighting. Delaquan Austin, 32, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant.

THEFT: Michael Butts, 31, at large, was charged with theft.

DUI: Officer dispatched to Shell gas station, 600 N. Main St., in reference to an intoxicated male attempting to buy alcohol from the business. On officer arrival, male was observed to be passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle. David Helton, 49, of Piqua, was charged with having physical contrl of vehicle while under the influence.

May 15

DUI: Officer responded to an alleyway near 716 Boal Ave. in regards to a male backing into a utility pole multiple times with his vehicle. Mark Wion, 47, of Piqua, was charged with driving while under the influence.

May 18

BURGLARY: Complainant advised a known friend came into her house and took her wallet. Gladys Davis, 30, of Piqua, was charged with burglary.

WARRANT: Steven Downing, 52, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

DISORDERLY: Two males reported being in a fight inside Polysource Inc., 555 E. Statler Road. David Gawronski Jr., 29, of Piqua, and Brandon Leonard, 28, of Union City, were both charged with disorderly conduct.

DOMESTIC: Domestic between male and female. Female claimed male subject choked her and pulled her hair. Joshua Holman, 34, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

ENDANGERING: Complainant reported finding a 3-year-old girl walking a dog alone on the street. Vanessa Mumaw, 30, was charged with endangering children.

PROTECTION ORDER: Eric Smith, 41, of Piqua, was arrested for violating a protection order.